Lavish Lifestyle Shares Top 5 Outdoor Lighting Trends for Modern Homes in 2025

Lavish Lifestyle unveils the top five outdoor lighting trends shaping modern homes in 2025, from smart automation to year-round ambient solutions.

As homeowners continue to invest in smart, stylish exterior design, Lavish Lifestyle, a Utah-based expert in window cleaning and custom lighting, is highlighting the five most influential outdoor lighting trends poised to define modern homes in 2025.

With outdoor spaces becoming extensions of indoor living, lighting design is playing a pivotal role in enhancing aesthetics, safety, and year-round usability. From ambient displays to app-controlled systems, Lavish Lifestyle offers insight into what’s shaping residential lighting this year.

The Top 5 Trends in Outdoor Lighting for 2025

1. Permanent LED Installations

Homeowners are embracing low-maintenance, long-lasting lighting that can shift color and intensity with seasons and holidays.

2. Smart Home Integration

Lighting systems that connect to voice assistants and apps are becoming standard, allowing for easy customization and scheduling.

3. Dark Sky-Compliant Fixtures

Eco-conscious homeowners are selecting designs that reduce light pollution while maintaining effective illumination.

4. Architectural Accent Lighting

Strategic uplighting and downlighting highlight home features and landscape design, merging function with flair.

5. Energy-Efficient Motion Sensors

Combining security with sustainability, motion-triggered lights offer both visibility and energy conservation.

A Word from the Owner

"Lighting design is evolving to meet the growing demand for personalization, sustainability, and smart technology integration in every home."

Author: Clark Peterson, Co-Owner of Lavish Lifestyle

About Lavish Lifestyle

Based in North Ogden, Lavish Lifestyle specializes in premium window cleaning and custom lighting services throughout Utah. Known for its personalized service and eco-friendly approach, the company offers permanent lighting, holiday displays, outdoor accent solutions, and more. Lavish Lifestyle’s team is committed to helping customers beautify and secure their homes with lighting systems that stand the test of time.

For more information or to explore lighting options, visit 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414.

