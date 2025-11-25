The FelineVMA Publishes Updated Position Statements on the Transportation of Cats in Motor Vehicles and Hybrid Cats

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) has published updated Position Statements on the Transportation of Cats in Motor Vehicles and Hybrid Cats.

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) has published updated Position Statements on the Transportation of Cats in Motor Vehicles and Hybrid Cats in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery.

"The FelineVMA 2025 Transportation of Cats in Motor Vehicles Position Statement" highlights the importance of transporting cats safely while minimizing distress during travel. It encourages veterinary professionals to educate cat caregivers on best practices for safe transport.

"This update emphasizes the role of how transporting cats impacts patient distress and has the potential to impair feline welfare," said Ilona Rodan, DVM, DABVP (Feline), AdvCertFB, Chair of the FelineVMA Feline Welfare Committee. "The revised Statement provides tools and includes updated information on carrier placement."

"The FelineVMA 2025 Hybrid Cats Position Statement" reaffirms the FelineVMA’s strong opposition to the breeding of non-domestic (wild felids) with domestic cats, whether naturally or through assisted reproductive techniques. The Statement outlines significant welfare, public safety, and legal concerns associated with hybridization.

Dr. Rodan explains, “The 2025 Hybrid Cats Position Statement update further emphasizes the welfare concerns for both domestic and wild cats."

The FelineVMA 2025 Transportation of Cats in Motor Vehicles Position Statement and the FelineVMA 2025 Hybrid Cats Position Statement are available on the FelineVMA website.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

