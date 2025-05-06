Leader Schumer, Whitehouse, Padilla Lead Democratic Ranking Members in Warning Republicans Against Overruling Parliamentarian’s Decision on California’s Clean Air Act Waivers

Senators to Republican Leadership: Disregarding the Senate Parliamentarian’s decision in an attempt to revoke California’s waivers “would be a procedural nuclear option—a dramatic break from Senate precedent with profound institutional consequences.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, led Democratic Ranking Members in strongly warning Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) of the dangerous and irreparable consequences if Senate Republicans overrule the Senate Parliamentarian’s decision regarding California’s preemption waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that allow the state to implement more protective air quality standards.

The letter comes after the House of Representatives last week voted to revoke three of California’s Clean Air Act waivers for the state’s clean cars and trucks programs, despite the Government Accountability Office (GAO)’s determination that California’s Clean Air Act waivers are not rules under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), and the Senate Parliamentarian’s decision that any CRA resolutions on this subject would therefore require 60 votes to secure Senate passage. The Senators emphasized that GAO’s determination is consistent with 50 years of agency practice, and that Senate opponents of the Clean Air Act waivers—including Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Environment and Public Works Committee Chairwoman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.)—have even previously acknowledged themselves that these waivers are not reviewable under the CRA by sponsoring legislation related to California’s waiver authority.

“We understand that some may be considering overruling the Parliamentarian’s decision,” wrote the Senators. “While that might be more expedient than agency rulemaking or considering legislation under the Senate’s normal rules, such an action would be a procedural nuclear option—a dramatic break from Senate precedent with profound institutional consequences.”

The Senators warned that if Senate Republicans disregard the Senate Parliamentarian’s decision in an attempt to revoke California’s Clean Air Act waivers, they would set a precedent that could be applied to legislation beyond the CRA—eliminating longstanding guardrails and paving the way for a future Senate Majority to overrule the Parliamentarian in order to achieve its legislative goals.

“If the current Senate Majority were to open this door, the CRA could be weaponized to retroactively invalidate decades of agency actions—including adjudications, permits, and licensing decisions that were never previously considered ‘rules’—and effectively hijack the Senate floor,” continued the Senators. “In addition, if efforts to invalidate such actions were successful, future administrations would face significant obstacles utilizing the underlying authorities for any arguably similar actions, given the plain text of the CRA. Most importantly, however, once that precedent is set, a future Senate Majority could subsequently apply it to legislation beyond the CRA. Put bluntly, there is no cabining a decision to overrule the Parliamentarian.”

In addition to Leader Schumer and Senators Whitehouse and Padilla, the letter was also signed by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Chris Coons (D-Del.).

Ranking Member Whitehouse has been outspoken in pushing back against Republican attacks on California’s Clean Air Act waivers. Senators Whitehouse, Padilla, and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) welcomed the Senate Parliamentarian’s decision that the waivers are not subject to the CRA, and the Senators blasted Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s weaponization of the EPA following that GAO finding. Ranking Member Whitehouse previously led 180 Members of Congress in opposing the Trump Administration’s wholesale assault on environmental and public health protections at the EPA and is demanding an end to the Trump Administration’s baseless political witch hunt blocking money-saving clean energy investments and the illegal termination of grants to protect clean air and clean water.

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear Leader Thune and Whip Barrasso:

We write to emphasize the far-reaching and likely irreversible consequences if the current Senate Majority were to overrule the Senate Parliamentarian’s recent decision that a joint resolution of disapproval regarding three Clean Air Act preemption waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the state of California would not be entitled to expedited procedures in the Senate.

In reaching that decision, the Senate Parliamentarian relied on the determination made by the independent, non-partisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the three Clean Air Act preemption waivers do not qualify as “rules” under the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

GAO’s determination should not be seen as novel or surprising because it is consistent with fifty years of agency practice. Even prominent Senate opponents of the Clean Air Act waiver provision—including Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Lee and Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Capito—have previously acknowledged in legislation and public materials that these waivers are not subject to CRA review.

We, however, do not write to relitigate the determination by GAO or the question already decided by the Parliamentarian. Both parties have been on the losing end of decisions by the Parliamentarian. We ourselves were on the losing end of several decisions by the Parliamentarian during the 117th Congress. But we did not attempt to overrule these decisions, even though we did not agree with them.

Now, we understand that some may be considering overruling the Parliamentarian’s decision. While that might be more expedient than agency rulemaking or considering legislation under the Senate’s normal rules, such an action would be a procedural nuclear option—a dramatic break from Senate precedent with profound institutional consequences.

If the current Senate Majority were to open this door, the CRA could be weaponized to retroactively invalidate decades of agency actions—including adjudications, permits, and licensing decisions that were never previously considered “rules”—and effectively hijack the Senate floor. In addition, if efforts to invalidate such actions were successful, future administrations would face significant obstacles utilizing the underlying authorities for any arguably similar actions, given the plain text of the CRA. Most importantly, however, once that precedent is set, a future Senate Majority could subsequently apply it to legislation beyond the CRA. Put bluntly, there is no cabining a decision to overrule the Parliamentarian.

We therefore urge you to weigh these issues carefully—with full knowledge of the consequences—should you consider whether to overrule the Parliamentarian regarding a CRA resolution disapproving the Clean Air Act preemption waivers.

Sincerely,