53 Affordable and Supportive Homes in Rochester Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of 53 new homes throughout Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood as part of a $27 million scattered Site redevelopment along Federal Street that transformed obsolete Rochester Housing Authority properties into affordable, supportive homes for families and individuals struggling with homelessness. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 6,800 affordable homes in Monroe County. The Federal Street redevelopment project continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Creating and preserving public housing opportunities in Rochester is vitally important for families today and in the future,” Governor Hochul said. “The work completed in the Beechwood neighborhood demonstrates my dedication to New Yorkers and ensuring communities across the state have access to affordable, energy-efficient homes in safe neighborhoods.”

The Federal Street Scattered Site initiative furthers the community revitalization goals articulated in Rochester’s 2034 Comprehensive Plan and was developed in collaboration with the Beechwood Neighborhood Association.

Construction included the demolition of eight blighted structures located at the Rochester Housing Authority’s Federal Street property that were replaced by two multi-family buildings and a single-family home, creating a total of 18 homes. Additional construction work included the replacement or substantial rehabilitation of 35 existing homes throughout the Beechwood neighborhood. Fifty-one of the units are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

The development includes nine apartments with supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness. Rental subsidies and services are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The supportive service provider is Spiritus Christi.

Designed to meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Multifamily New Construction – Energy Rating Index compliance path, with support from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) New Construction – Housing Program, the development utilizes ENERGY STAR® appliances, low-flow water fixtures, high-performance building envelope measures, all-electric domestic hot water heating, highly-efficient air source heat pumps to provide heating and cooling, and LED lighting. Solar panels have also been installed on one of the buildings at the Federal Street site. Improvements to the rehabilitated homes also include, improved ventilation, enhanced insulation, and window replacements. The Federal Street site provides community spaces and a thoughtfully designed playground. Electric vehicle charging receptacle(s) will be provided on sites where feasible.

The project was developed by the Rochester Housing Authority with consultant Edgemere Development. State financing includes State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, generating $13 million in equity and $7 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR). The project also received $2 million through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. NYSERDA provided $77,000 in funding. The Community Preservation Corporation provided a SONYMA-insured $2 million permanent loan through its partnership with the New York State Common Retirement Fund. The city of Rochester and Rochester Housing Authority provided $400,000 in subsidy.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through a combination of replacing blighted properties with new, energy-efficient modern buildings, and preserving essential public housing stock, this $27 million project will bring 53 affordable homes to Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood and benefit families and individuals in need of support. Thank you to all our public and private partners for bringing this innovative project to fruition and for guiding our efforts to revitalize neighborhoods and increase housing supply in the city and across Monroe County.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The nine permanent supportive housing units included in this development will provide a safe and affordable place to live for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families, while connecting them with essential support services they need to live stable, independent lives in the community. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s strong support of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and for her unwavering commitment to expanding the supply of permanent supportive housing across New York State.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “I am thrilled to see these out-of-use, neglected buildings transformed into modern, clean housing for the Rochester community. By implementing the latest sustainable building solutions, such as air-source heat pumps and all-electric hot water, projects like this continue to demonstrate how sustainable affordable housing can be achieved in communities throughout the state.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Rochester deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which I worked hard to protect and expand, has delivered millions to build over 50 new homes across Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood. Many working families in New York are struggling with high housing costs, and building more housing for working people will help to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to increase access to affordable housing in Rochester and across Upstate New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has a roof over their heads.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Access to a safe and affordable home is a basic necessity, but sadly, this reality is still out of reach for far too many in our community. These 53 new homes in the Beechwood Neighborhood will help provide the safety and security people deserve and help set them up to thrive. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in Rochester and our families, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, “Our longstanding partnership with the Community Preservation Corporation has allowed the state’s pension fund to invest in New York’s communities. This project is a win-win that helps grow much-needed affordable and supportive housing to Beechwood, while providing the pension fund with the kind of steady return on investment that provides retirement security for its members, retirees and beneficiaries.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “I am proud to support the Rochester Housing Authority’s Federal Street and Scattered Sites development, a vital step toward ensuring equitable and affordable housing for families in our community. This project will provide safe, stable homes for working families, seniors, and individuals in need, while also breathing new life into our neighborhoods through the rehabilitation of existing properties and the construction of new ones. By investing in quality housing and community infrastructure, we are creating stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “The Federal Street and Scattered Sites Housing initiative is bringing much-needed affordable, safe, equitable housing opportunities to the Beechwood neighborhood, which I am proud to represent. This effort is the result of thoughtful collaboration between Rochester Housing Authority working with partners in all levels of government and the community to ensure these homes meet the needs of existing residents and families in the neighborhood and the fabric of the vibrant Beechwood community.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “In the face of a continued affordable housing shortage, the Rochester Housing Authority is taking action. These new units will revitalize the Beechwood Neighborhood and provide families with a safe and stable environment. Additionally, RCH’s emphasis on constructing environmentally friendly units expands the reach of this project and ensures its long-term sustainability.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “These homes are more than wood and stone; they are the visible proof that Rochester is moving forward with a new momentum. When we lift up our neighborhoods and invest in the dignity of every street, every family, and every block, we move Rochester forward together, building a city where hope and opportunity walk hand in hand.”

The Community Preservation Corporation Vice President Miriam Zinter said, “This milestone marks more than the completion of new housing – it is a celebration of what can be achieved when we make meaningful investments in the future of our communities. This project is helping to revitalize the Beechwood neighborhood while providing high-quality, affordable and supportive housing that will serve the diverse needs of our city’s residents for decades to come. I thank Governor Hochul, HCR, the city of Rochester and the Rochester Housing Authority, and our lending partners at the State’s Common Retirement Fund for their partnership.”

Rochester Housing Authority Executive Director Shawn Burr said, “These homes are more than just buildings—they represent our renewed commitment to preserving public housing, revitalizing neighborhoods, and strengthening our community. We’re proud to kick off our summer of progress right here on Federal Street.”

