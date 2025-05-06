StaysDirect.com Introduces Commission Free Hospitality Marketplace

Zero Fees for Travelers, Direct Connections and Real Time Data for Hoteliers and Short-Term Rental Hosts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StaysDirect has launched a new platform aiming to connect travelers, hoteliers, and short-term rental hosts directly. The platform focuses on creating private groups for organizations like country clubs, corporations, and universities, allowing hoteliers and hosts to offer tailored deals to these specific audiences.

Initially targeting golf travelers through country club memberships, StaysDirect enables the formation of closed user groups. This allows members to access exclusive offers and customized packages.

For hoteliers and short-term rental hosts, StaysDirect offers direct inventory distribution from their existing systems, potentially reducing reliance on third-party online travel agencies. They can also segment their market and create exclusive offers for specific traveler groups.

A key feature of StaysDirect is its commission-free marketplace, which aims to allow hoteliers and hosts to retain more revenue and potentially offer more competitive rates. According to Founder & CEO Chris Moss, the platform aims to establish a foundation for AI-driven personalization and efficiency.

StaysDirect describes itself as a platform committed to transparent, cost-effective, and personalized travel experiences by facilitating direct connections and commission-free transactions.

