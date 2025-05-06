Weekend Opening of Two State Beaches Starts May 10

Published on Tuesday, May 06, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that Scarborough North and Salty Brine state beaches in Narragansett will be open Saturdays and Sundays only starting Saturday, May 10 through Memorial Day to accommodate early beachgoers. DEM will have lifeguards on duty and bathrooms and concessions will be open on weekends at both locations. All other state beaches, except Roger Wheeler, will officially open daily Saturday, May 24 and remain open until Labor Day.

“Rhode Island’s spectacular state beaches are part of what makes living in the Ocean State so special,” said Governor Dan McKee. “As you head out to enjoy beautiful Scarborough North and Salty Brine, I encourage you to do your part in keeping our shores clean. Protecting our natural spaces is a shared responsibility – let’s work together this beach season to keep Rhode Island litter-free and preserve our coastal treasures.”

“After a long winter, beach season is finally here – so take full advantage of this weekend. Whether you’re swimming, relaxing, or spending time with friends and family, now is the perfect time to enjoy Rhode Island’s coastline,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to purchase your beach parking passes in advance to make your visit smooth and stress-free.”

If you’re a frequenter at Roger Wheeler State Beach, be aware it is getting a major makeover and is opening later than usual this year – mark your calendars for Saturday, June 14. While construction will pause during the 2025 beach season, visitors can expect a smaller beach area with sections of sand being rocky. There will be fenced-off construction zones along the east and west sides of the beach, extending into the parking lot and beach front itself. Beach access will be available at both ends of the parking lot, with most visitors entering through the pavilion. The good news? Restrooms, showers, and concessions will be open for your convenience and lifeguards will be on duty. Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance you beach experience for the future.

Beach season parking passes are available at the following rates: Resident passes - $30, Non-resident passes - $60, Resident senior passes - $15, Non-resident senior passes -$30 for individuals 65+. No-cost disability beach parking passes are available for eligible individuals; view the factsheet or contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information. Season passes are non-refundable, so be sure you purchase the correct pass based on residency and/or age. Gift certificates are available to purchase online. The gift certificates are non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash. If a gift certificate is lost, please contact rhodeislandbeaches@lazparking.com for assistance.

New this year, in-person purchases of season passes have been moved from the Scarborough State Beach auxiliary lot to DEM’s new office at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park & Campground (1011 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett). The office is expected to open before Memorial Day—visit www.riparks.ri.gov/beaches for the latest updates.



Beachgoers are encouraged to buy their 2025 state beach season parking passes before heading to the beach. Online pass sales can take up to 24 hours to validate. New this year, returning customers with unchanged registration and contact information can bypass the verification process. They allow parking at all eight state beaches but do not guarantee entry—parking is first-come, first-served.

Season pass holders can use express lanes for speedier access. Purchasing a season pass online helps reduce wait times by keeping traffic moving through beach entrances. DEM’s parking vendor, LAZ Parking, uses license plate recognition (LPR) for fast entry. Season passes are linked electronically to your license plate, so no physical pass is needed.



DEM is recruiting for a variety of seasonal jobs, including lifeguards, park rangers, visitor assistants, and natural resource operations. Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas. Lifeguard pay ranges from $18.75 to $20.00 an hour based on location, experience, and position level. Lifeguards hired by June 27, 2025, can receive a one-time, $500 sign-on bonus as well as a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met. All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult. Interested applicants can apply on DEM's seasonal employment webpage.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.