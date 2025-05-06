Merry Maids® Expands to NW Indiana New Location Opens in Crown Point, IN

Home Cleaning Service

Merry Maids of NW Indiana Grand Opening (Crown Point, IN)

CROWN POINT, IN, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Merry Maids owners Jim Sotiroski and his wife, Jamie, want you to get more time back in your day while enjoying the benefits of a professionally cleaned home.On Thursday, May 8, the Sotiroski's will celebrate the Grand Opening of Merry Maids of NW Indiana, an independently owned and operated franchise of the leading professional house cleaning brand. The location will serve customers throughout Lake and Porter Counties and recently completed its first month of operation.Merry Maids is a trusted name in home cleaning with more than 450 independently owned and operated franchises, over 5,000 professionally trained team members, and millions of hours cleaned annually. The brand has earned thousands of five-star Google reviews and has been delivering reliable, high-quality service for more than 40 years.“We are thrilled to welcome Jim and Jamie Sotiroski to our franchise network of locally owned and operated businesses! We look forward to supporting them as they bring the Merry Maids Experience to life for clients in the NW Indiana area,” said Regan Stokes, Merry Maids President.Merry Maids of NW Indiana offers recurring cleaning services, move-in/move-out cleaning and one-time deep cleans. Whether it is a regular cleaning of a home or a deep clean of kitchen appliances, Merry Maids of NW Indiana can help alleviate the burden, allowing you to spend more time doing things you enjoy.Their website - Contact Merry Maids of NW Indiana | Cleaning Company - details their cleaning services, reliability and professionalism. Merry Maids also offers a Worry-Free Guarantee for clients.“We’ve lived in this booming community for more than 15 years and it is exciting to be able to serve our neighbors. Life is busy and stressful, and we are ready to help make lives better with our excellent service above and beyond expectations,” said Jim.“A clean home immediately decreases the stress level; the stress just melts away,” added Jim.“What makes Merry Maids unique is the proprietary cleaning system developed through 40-plus years of home cleaning experience, use of pet, kid, and eco-friendly cleaning products, and the incorporation of innovative technologies to enhance services and customer experience,” said Jamie.In addition to providing professional home cleaning services, the Sotiroskis—parents of two grade school-aged children, Samuel and Elliana—have adopted several local community service partnerships. A portion of their business proceeds supports initiatives including The Hope Line, a 100% donor-funded suicide prevention resource; local festivals; Teacher Appreciation Week lunches; and services for survivors of domestic violence.To schedule a cleaning or learn more, visit the company’s website, Contact Merry Maids of NW Indiana | Cleaning Company. You can also call the Crown Point location at 219-238-6188.***In conjunction with the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, Merry Maids of Northwest Indiana is holding a Grand Opening ceremony on Thursday, May 8, at 580 N. Indiana Avenue in Crown Point, from 5 to 6 p.m. Media is invited to attend. The event will include refreshments, an office tour, and a meet-and-greet with the owners and team members. Please RSVP using the contact email listed above.

