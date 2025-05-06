Davidson County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Awards for Voter Registration  

May 5, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School and Nashville Christian School have won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award for registering at least 85 percent of their eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet’s and Nashville Christian School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at these schools, and the Davidson County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Congratulations to the seniors at Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School and Nashville Christian School for earning an Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award,” said Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts. “I am proud of their participation in this program because it demonstrates that the next generation cares about their community and our great state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

