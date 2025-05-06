Clearspeed and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Voice Analytics Technology to the Public Sector

Partnership Delivers Novel AI-Enabled, Voice-Based Risk Assessment Technology to Optimize Government and Defense Screening and Vetting

SAN DIEGO and RESTON, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearspeed , a leader in voice-based risk assessment technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Clearspeed’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s unique voice analytics technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Clearspeed’s breakthrough technology analyzes voice for risk, delivering an efficient, seamless user experience while significantly reducing costs, minimizing fraud and enhancing security. Its solution triages at scale to accelerate clearances and identify security risks that traditional systems often miss—allowing for better, faster decision-making and ultimately enabling organizations to get to a state of trust faster.

The technology analyzes voice responses to simple and direct questions of consequence. Using proprietary processes, it then isolates, quantifies and evaluates risk characteristics in each response along a spectrum from low-to-high risk. In seconds, Clearspeed technology can clear the low-risk majority and flag high-risk cases for conventional follow-up with high accuracy.

"Our partnership with Carahsoft enables Clearspeed to provide risk insights for agencies, enabling security or fraud risk decisions from the edge to the enterprise," said Alex Martin, CEO, and Co-Founder of Clearspeed. "Our technology augments human judgment and accelerates informed decision-making in high-stakes environments or where fraud or security risk is rampant. It’s an invaluable tool to increase security and safety at our borders and overseas, as well as to reduce fraud, waste and abuse for the entire U.S. Government enterprise.”

Originally developed to address the need for highly accurate screening of foreign soldiers working alongside U.S. and Allied forces, Clearspeed significantly reduces insider threat concerns and has been rigorously tested and evaluated by U.S. Special Operations Command. Clearspeed exists to streamline critical personnel and transaction vetting across Government organizations and has broad military uses from assessment and selection, to vendor threat mitigation, to partner force screening.

Clearspeed technology rapidly identifies low-risk candidates while flagging potential concerns around insider threats, use of controlled substances or any undisclosed security or fraud concern. For foreign personnel vetting -- where background data is often limited or unreliable -- Clearspeed's language-agnostic voice analytics enables efficient screening of host country and third country nationals at embassies, forward operating bases and security zones worldwide.

Government agencies who implement Clearspeed have experienced a 95% decrease in vetting cycle time and a 65% reduction in investigation spend, allowing customers to allocate resources more efficiently while maintaining the highest security standards. In the commercial market, Clearspeed has delivered comparable cost and resource savings for some of the world’s largest insurance carriers and banks. Clearspeed technology works across more than 60 languages and operates in 37 countries, making it ideal for diverse Government applications where rapid, accurate risk assessment is critical.

"With the addition of Clearspeed to our offerings, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are now able to provide Government agencies with new AI-driven voice analytics technology that can augment their approach to risk assessment and quickly identify individual risk in the moment," said Alex Whitworth, Director of Emerging Technology at Carahsoft. “Clearspeed's approach complements our AI and Emerging Technologies portfolio, enabling our Public Sector customers to make better, faster security decisions at scale."

Clearspeed’s technology is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Clearspeed team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or Clearspeed@carahsoft.com.

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience. For more information, visit www.clearspeed.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

