Three resources to help you quit smoking

Quitting smoking is one of the best steps you can take to improve your health and well-being. However, breaking the habit can be a challenge. That’s why VA offers digital tools to support you on your journey to becoming tobacco-, nicotine- and smoke-free.

Whether you need encouragement, mindfulness techniques or structured guidance, these three VA apps can help you succeed.

Annie is a VA text messaging service that empowers you to take an active role in your health care by sending various automated self-care reminders. One of the subscriptions available is the Tobacco Cessation Support feature, which provides motivation if you are thinking about quitting. It also helps you create a quit plan and set a quit date.

Annie delivers supportive messages, educational content and progress-tracking tools to help you stay on course. You can customize the message frequency and receive daily encouragement to reinforce your commitment to a smoke-free life.

Registration is required to begin receiving Annie messages. You can find instructions on the VA App Store and then subscribe to Tobacco Cessation Support by texting “SUB TOBACCO” to Annie (75338).

Stress and cravings are common barriers to quitting smoking, but mindfulness can be a powerful tool in managing them. The Mindfulness Coach app was developed to help you learn how to practice mindfulness.

The app has resources specifically for quitting habits, such as tobacco use and vaping. It offers guided meditation sessions, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques to help you develop greater awareness of your triggers and gain control over your impulses.

This app is a great resource for anyone looking to strengthen their mental resilience while working toward a smoke-free lifestyle.

The Stay Quit Coach app is designed to help anyone who would like to quit or reduce their use of cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, cigars or chewing tobacco. This app helps you identify your reasons for quitting, set goals and track your progress over time. It also provides information about tobacco use and nicotine withdrawal.

Stay Quit Coach offers interactive tools, goal-setting features and coping strategies tailored to each user’s journey. You can identify your personal triggers and receive encouragement to prevent relapse. Stay Quit Coach is designed as a comprehensive digital companion for quitting smoking—for good.

If you or a fellow Veteran is looking for tools to quit smoking, these resources can help you take control of your health and enjoy the benefits of a tobacco-free life.

For more information, visit the VA App Store.