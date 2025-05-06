American Institute of Nondestructive Testing Partners with American Welding Program to Expand Training Opportunities

NDT Inspector at work

AINDT teams up with AWP to offer welding courses, boosting NDT professionals' skills and career opportunities.

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainerd, MN/Columbus, OH (May 5, 2025) – The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing (AINDT) , a premier institution specializing in nondestructive testing (NDT) training, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the American Welding Program (AWP), a leading provider of welding education and training solutions. This landmark collaboration will enable AINDT to integrate AWP’s industry-recognized welding courses into its curriculum, providing NDT students and professionals expanded learning opportunities and enhanced career prospects in interconnected fields.NDT professionals are essential in ensuring the safety, reliability, and integrity of materials, welded products, and structures across industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy. By incorporating AWP’s comprehensive welding instructional content, AINDT aims to equip its clients with a versatile skill set that bridges welding and NDT expertise.The collaboration will provide AINDT customers access to AWP’s expert-led welding courses , covering techniques such as shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), weld symbols, metallurgy, and Plasma arc welding, among many others. These skills complement NDT training, enabling professionals to understand weld imperfections and improve inspection accuracy.“AINDT is thrilled about this partnership, which strengthens the synergy between NDT and welding industries,” said Donald R. Booth, CEO at AINDT. “By integrating AWP’s cutting-edge welding courses, we empower our students to excel in multidisciplinary roles, meeting the evolving needs of employers in a technology-driven market.”“AWP is excited for this partnership that will help build stronger connections between the NDT and welding industries,” said Trent Konrad, Director of Education, Learning and Development at AWP. “By offering our welding courses to those training with the experts at AINDT, we can help NDT professionals continue excelling in their field.”The partnership also responds to the critical shortage of skilled welders and NDT professionals, with industry statistics projecting a need for 330,000 new welders by 2028. By offering flexible, industry-aligned training, AINDT and AWP are poised to address this gap, supporting infrastructure projects, renewable energy initiatives, and manufacturing growth. The collaboration will also explore joint certification programs, ensuring graduates meet employer and regulatory standards.For more information about AWP’s welding courses offered through AINDT, visit: https://www.trainingndt.com/cwi-training-courses/ About the American Institute of Nondestructive Testing:The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing (AINDT) is a leading provider of comprehensive nondestructive testing (NDT) training services, delivering specialized programs to industries worldwide. AINDT offers training conducted by experienced instructors, focusing on theoretical principles, practical applications, and safety protocols. Courses adhere to industry standards and meet the needs of employers. AINDT is committed to advancing NDT education through innovative training solutions and strategic partnerships.About the American Welding Program:The American Welding Program (AWP) is an innovative provider of welding education and training resources across the United States. Offering expert-led courses, flexible online learning, and custom workforce solutions, AWP is dedicated to advancing the welding profession by equipping individuals and businesses with the skills they need to thrive in a competitive industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.