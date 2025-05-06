​Steinberg Law Firm’s Advocacy Leads to Enhanced Road Safety in South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina – The Steinberg Law Firm recently reached a landmark settlement, leading to a significant overhaul of a trucking company’s safety training policies after a serious truck accident on a rural highway in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

Attorneys Steven Goldberg and Wilson Jackson represented a client who sustained serious shoulder injuries requiring surgery. The collision, captured by a dash camera, showed the tractor-trailer did not attempt to slow down before impact. Subsequent investigations into the trucking company revealed numerous out-of-service violations, specifically concerning the maintenance of the air brake systems.

Under federal and South Carolina regulations, commercial drivers must perform pre-trip inspections, including checks for air brake leaks. However, during depositions, it emerged that the driver involved in the crash had not been trained to perform these critical safety checks. Even more concerning was the admission from the company’s safety director, who also displayed ignorance of the inspection procedures.

This evidentiary foundation enabled the Steinberg Law Firm to negotiate a settlement that encompassed more than financial reparations for their client. The firm successfully advocated for terms mandating the trucking company institute rigorous training for all drivers, focused primarily on pre-trip inspections and air brake leakage tests.

This proactive approach went beyond individual compensation, aiming to mitigate the likelihood of similar accidents happening in the future. This case underscores the importance of legal interventions in promoting public safety. The new safety training policies signify a move toward greater responsibility within the trucking industry, potentially influencing other companies to prioritize safety and compliance to avoid the risk of litigation.

For nearly a century, Steinberg Law Firm has been a steadfast advocate for victims of negligence in South Carolina. With a commitment to justice and community safety, the firm’s knowledge of personal injury, workers’ compensation, and truck accident injury law remains a cornerstone of its legacy. The attorneys offer free consultations, providing legal support without upfront fees, reinforcing their dedication​ to serving those harmed by negligence.

This recent settlement marks a significant stride in ensuring that the roads of South Carolina are safer for everyone. The Steinberg Law Firm continues to champion the rights of those injured while fostering a culture of safety and accountability within industries that have the power to affect the lives of countless individuals.

