Transforming Futures: CompTIA allies with Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration to develop professional certification programs in the digital fields

Memorandum of understanding signed at GITEX Africa 2025

Marrakech, Morocco, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA and the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Kingdom of Morocco have signed a strategic agreement to accelerate digital skills development across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Africa 2025, the largest tech and startup show in Africa, held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Mrs. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, and Mr. Yasir El Kabbany, Senior Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Levant at CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products, signed the agreement.

H.E. Mrs. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, shared her vision for the partnership, stating: “This partnership with CompTIA marks a key step in our national strategy to empower Moroccan youth with globally recognized digital skills. By aligning education with the evolving needs of the digital economy, we are not only preparing our talent for the future but also positioning Morocco as a regional hub for innovation and digital excellence.”

“This partnership with the Moroccan government reflects our shared commitment to building a digitally empowered future,” Mr. El Kabbany said. “Through structured certifications and skill-building programs, we aim to support Morocco develop a robust, future-ready talent pool.”

The collaborative effort aims to meet the evolving needs of Morocco's digital economy by developing national certification programs at scale for students and individuals transitioning into digital careers with the opportunity to shape and strengthen their digital skills. CompTIA will support in the creation of a National Digital Career Pathway. This pathway will outline baseline industry certifications and map them to different job roles across multiple digital domains including but not limited to IT, cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web and software development.

This initiative aligns with Morocco’s vision to position itself as a regional hub for digital innovation and talent development, attracting investment and driving long-term economic growth through digital transformation.

CompTIA plays a critical role in the global technology ecosystem. The largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers, CompTIA has awarded over 3.6 million globally recognized certifications to tech professionals across the full range of employers and industries. With technology as a driving force across every industry sector and business function, CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and industry-recognized certifications that open doors to employment and career opportunities.

