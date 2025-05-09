New Wave of Innovation Brings Over 100 High-Paying Jobs to Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada’s economy is set to benefit from a major boost as a trio of forward-thinking companies—representing the automotive, health innovation, and artificial intelligence sectors—prepare to launch or expand operations in the region.

Backed by newly approved tax incentives from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), these businesses are expected to create more than 100 high-quality, high-paying jobs over the next two years. The companies were granted abatements during GOED’s quarterly board meeting, signaling continued momentum in economic diversification and job growth for the region.

During its quarterly meeting today, the GOED board approved tax incentives for four companies considering relocation or expansion throughout the state, including the three companies in Southern Nevada. These four companies will make capital investments of more than $3.7 million and generate $42 million in new state tax revenues over the next 10 years.

“Nevada is building a vibrant, flexible, forward-thinking economy,” stated Governor Joe Lombardo. “By investing in four dynamic companies across diverse sectors, we’re not just creating over two hundred high-paying jobs; we’re boosting our state’s economy and setting the stage for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Alongside its municipal partner in Clark County, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) provided support and guidance to three companies expanding or relocating to Southern Nevada—Dealer Tire LLC, NeuroGum, Inc., and TensorWave Inc. Together, these companies are expected to create more than 100 high-paying jobs, inject millions in capital investment, and strengthen the region’s position as a rising hub for innovation in automotive logistics, health and wellness, and artificial intelligence.

Dealer Tire LLC: Strengthening Regional Distribution.

Dealer Tire LLC, a leading tire distribution and services company, is set to launch a 116,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment facility in Clark County. The facility will support auto dealerships across the region, streamlining maintenance and tire delivery operations. This move will create 18 new jobs with an average hourly wage of $35.56.

“Dealer Tire is excited to open our newest distribution center in Las Vegas, expanding our nationwide network,” said Scott Mueller, CEO of Dealer Tire. “This will be an important hub for our operations, and we have been impressed with the quality of available talent in the area and the support we’ve received from government agencies.”

NeuroGum, Inc.: Expanding Health Innovation Headquarters

Health and wellness innovator NeuroGum, Inc. is expanding its Southern Nevada headquarters to include a new 50,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment facility. Known for its line of functional gums and mints that support mental performance, the company’s growth is expected to create 32 new jobs with an average wage of $40.38. The expansion is set to open in August 2025 and will serve as a critical logistics point for reaching retailers nationwide.

“Southern Nevada and more specifically Las Vegas, is an area that runs on energy, ambition, and nonstop momentum, making it the perfect place for Neuro, Inc. to call home,” states Kent Yoshimura, NeuroGum Inc., CEO & Co-Founder. “Southern Nevada’s infrastructure, from logistics and distribution to the business resources and community support, is uniquely positioned to help companies like Neuro thrive. We are proud to grow in a region that champions entrepreneurship and makes it easier for small businesses to scale and succeed.”

TensorWave Inc.: Powering AI from Las Vegas

On the cutting edge of cloud computing, TensorWave Inc. will establish its new headquarters in a 20,000-square-foot space in Clark County by fall 2025. The company’s AI-specific cloud platform is helping to define the future of data processing and artificial intelligence capabilities. TensorWave’s expansion will generate 60 new jobs at an average wage of $58 per hour.

“Las Vegas isn’t just a place to live, it’s a platform for what’s next. From conferences to connectivity, it’s where the world comes to talk tech. That’s why we’re building TensorWave here and why we’re betting big on Nevada’s future. As a longtime Las Vegan and UNLV Computer Science alum, bringing high-paying tech jobs to the valley has been a consistent theme throughout my career and it always will be,” said Piotr Tomasik, President and COO of TensorWave.

“The addition of Dealer Tire, NeuroGum, and TensorWave to the Southern Nevada business community reflects the region’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, advanced technology, and high-quality job creation,” said Betsy Fretwell, LVGEA interim CEO. “LVGEA is proud to support these companies in partnership with Clark County, and we’re excited to see how their investments will not only boost our local economy but also strengthen Southern Nevada’s position as a leader in distribution, health innovation, and AI-driven technology.”

More information about each of the companies can be found below:

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2022-2023. To learn more, visit lvgea.org

