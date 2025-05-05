Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on the Australian Labor Party’s victory at the Australian Federal Election on 3 May 2025. The text of the letter is appended.

5 May 2025

The Hon Anthony Albanese MP

Prime Minister

Commonwealth of Australia

Dear Anthony,

It was very good to have the chance to catch up with you earlier today. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I congratulate you on leading the Labor Party to victory at Australia’s Federal Election, and on your re-appointment as Prime Minister.

Singapore and Australia share a strong partnership and a high level of strategic trust. We are like-minded partners with a common interest in upholding an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. We work well together to promote substantive and pathfinding regional and international initiatives, including in ASEAN and at the WTO.

Our bilateral cooperation, underpinned by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), has grown from strength to strength, including in defence and security, trade and investment, arts and culture, education, science and innovation, as well as in the digital and green economies. I look forward to continue working with you to advance our bilateral relationship, as we launch the next phase of the CSP later this year in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the CSP and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

I wish you the very best of health and continued success, and look forward to seeing you again soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

