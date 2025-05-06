PHILIPPINES, May 6 - Press Release

May 6, 2025 'Our #1 senator!' -- Belmonte, Quezon City officials endorse Bong Go, highlights efforts to bring services closer to poor and vulnerable sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the importance of bringing public services, especially healthcare and livelihood support, closer to poor and vulnerable sectors. This was his core message as an invited speaker and guest of honor during the Quezon City local government flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 5 held in the City Hall grounds. Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, along with city councilors and local government employees warmly welcomed Senator Go and expressed their full support for the senator, describing him as her top choice. "Para po sa akin, number one po talaga si Senator Bong Go," she said. "Sa ngalan ng pamahalaan ng Quezon City at ng lahat ng Q Citizens, taos-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa kaniyang patuloy na suporta. Sa harap ninyong lahat, kami po--kasama si Vice Mayor at ang mga konsehal--ay buong pusong ine-endorso ang kaniyang kandidatura," she added. In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the importance of compassion and dedication in government service. "Dapat meron kang malasakit sa kapwa. Dapat mahal mo ang iyong pagseserbisyo," he stated, highlighting the value of sincere public service. Recalling his long years as a public servant and his tenure as Special Assistant to former President Rodrigo Duterte and then Davao City mayor, Go shared, "Hindi rin po ako naiiba sa inyo, mga government employees. Fifteen years din akong nagtrabaho sa city hall. Umaga hanggang gabi, nandoon po ako sa Davao City Hall--sanay na sanay na ako sa lokal na pamahalaan." Given his long tenure in government, Go also expressed his support for measures that would protect and promote the welfare of government workers. He filed Senate Bill No. 2504, which seeks to increase the salaries of civilian personnel. The proposed measure, also known as the Salary Standardization Law VI, builds upon the provisions of Republic Act No. 11466, or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5, which Senator Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. He also reminded fellow government workers especially those in the frontlines to prioritize serving poor and vulnerable sectors. He cited efforts to promote the welfare of Persons With Disabilities, senior citizens, and indigents who need government attention the most. "Unahin natin ang interes ng bayan. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mahihirap nating kababayan. Hinding-hindi tayo d'yan magkakamali," Go said, citing this very important lesson passed on to him by his mentor former president Rodrigo Duterte. Go reaffirmed his dedication to public service that goes beyond legislation. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas. Baka nagtataka kayo kung bakit ako naroroon sa mga lugar na nasalanta ng sunog o baha. Para sa akin, ang trabaho ko ay hindi lang sa opisina. Legislation, constituency, at representation. Lahat 'yan ay mahalaga." "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan--lalo na ang serbisyong medikal para sa mahihirap. Magtulungan po tayo," he further stated. A staunch advocate for accessible healthcare, Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized one-stop shops for medical and financial assistance. As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide, helping over 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. In Quezon City, Malasakit Centers are available at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital. Go also cited the ongoing nationwide rollout of over 700 Super Health Centers, aimed at providing essential health services at the grassroots level. He attributed this milestone to strong collaboration between lawmakers, local leaders, and the DOH. Further extending access to specialized care, Go highlighted his authorship and principal sponsorship of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty medical units in all DOH regional hospitals. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos," the senator said. During his visit, he also reminisced about his early years in Quezon City. "Dati rin po akong taga-Quezon City noong ako ay estudyante. Kaya malapit po sa puso ko ang lungsod na ito. Maraming salamat sa inyong suporta, at ako po ay patuloy na maglilingkod sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go said.

