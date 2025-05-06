Itron Now Accepting Nominations for Seventh Annual Itron Innovator Award 

Award Recognizes Itron Customer Driving Innovation with Itron’s Solutions

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a global leader revolutionizing energy and water management for utilities and cities, which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is now accepting nominations for the 7th annual Itron Innovator Award. The award will recognize an Itron utility or city customer that has taken advantage of Itron’s partner enablement program to deliver an innovative solution that improves resource efficiency, enhances safety and fosters community connectivity. The winner will be announced at Itron Inspire 2025, Itron’s premier customer-focused event, which takes place Oct. 24-30 in Orlando, Florida. The deadline for nominations is Monday, June 30, 2025.

The nominated customer and their solution should either be in a pilot phase, deployed in the field or generating quantifiable outcomes. Additionally, successful integration with an Itron solution—whether networks, back-office software, or our distributed intelligence platform—is a key criterion for consideration.

In 2024, the award was presented to Hydro One, Ontario’s largest electricity provider, for its technology initiatives that leveraged Itron’s Distributed Intelligence (DI) applications available through the Itron Enterprise Application Center and Distribution Automation (DA) solutions to assist with its grid modernization initiatives. For a list of all the previous award winners, visit the award landing page.

“Our customers continue to pioneer new solutions, leveraging the innovations made possible through our partner enablement program. To showcase what’s possible and to recognize our customers’ abilities to solve challenges in energy, water and smart city management, we are thrilled to accept nominations for this year’s Itron Innovator Award,” said Christina Haslund, head of partner management at Itron.

Itron's robust partner ecosystem plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions. Through Itron's ecosystem and partner network, cities and utilities can benefit from cutting-edge solutions to address vital business, operational and community challenges, fostering resourceful and vibrant communities for generations to come.

Submit an Itron customer project here by June 30, 2025.

