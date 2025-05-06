NUJ pays tribute to Lyra McKee on World Press Freedom Day

The NUJ unveiled a picture of journalist Lyra McKee in Belfast to mark World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

McKee, a NUJ Belfast and District branch member, was killed on 18 April 2019 in the Creggan area of Derry while observing a riot as a freelance journalist.

McKee’s image will be displayed alongside framed photos of NUJ colleagues in The Reporter bar on Union Street, which honours the city’s news and publishing heritage.

Numerous speakers paid tribute to Lyra, including: Anne Hailes MBE, Belfast and District branch chair; Ciarán Hanna, Belfast and District branch vice-chair; and her sister Nicola McKee Corner. Hailes, Hanna, and McKee Corner also spoke at a recent seminar commemorating Lyra as part of the Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics.

Nicola McKee Corner. © Kevin Cooper

Earlier in the day branch members took part in a May Day rally at Writer’s Square organised by the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

NUJ Belfast and District branch members at the May Day parade. © Kevin Cooper

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"After the recent Lyra McKee commemorative seminar, a discussion arose about the wonderful gallery at The Reporter bar. When we discovered Lyra McKee's picture was not yet included, Belfast and District branch approached the management and they agreed to accept a presentation picture. World Press Freedom Day coincided with the annual Belfast May Day parade - which is always held on the Saturday nearest 1 May. It was a very fitting double celebration and full credit is due to the branch for this thoughtful initiative. Lyra now occupies a place of honour among outstanding colleagues."

