Hardee’s Introduces New Menu Offerings to Kick Off Warmer Weather

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardee’s, famous for its golden-brown Made from Scratch™ biscuits, fresh Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and more, is getting a head start on summer with several exciting new offerings, as well as bringing back a customer favorite.

Homestyle Breakfast Burritos are the latest addition to the breakfast menu, now available until noon daily. Options include the Homestyle Loaded Breakfast Burrito, which features a loaded omelet filled with crumbled savory sausage, bacon, ham, crispy Hash Rounds® and cheddar cheese all wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla and served with Texas Pete hot sauce, and the Homestyle Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito, featuring grilled, savory sausage patties, fluffy folded eggs, crispy Hash Rounds®, and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla, served with Texas Pete hot sauce.

Breakfast isn’t the only meal receiving a little extra love. The Duke’s® Carolina Gold BBQ Chicken Sandwich, an all-white meat chicken fillet hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown with Duke’s® Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, bacon, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a premium bun, is the newest member of the Hand-Breaded Chicken family at Hardee’s. Alongside the sandwich, quench your thirst with a Peach Shake, Lemonade or Iced Tea. In addition, Hardee’s is bringing back for a beloved customer favorite, the Blueberry Biscuit, available in packs of two or four.

And for those looking to celebrate the moms and mom-like figures in their lives this Mother’s Day, all other fresh Made-from-Scratch™ biscuits will be heart-shaped from May 8-14.

All Hardee’s owned and operated by Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the nation’s largest Hardee’s franchisee with more than 300 locations across Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, are now offering the expanded menu. Mobile ordering is available through the Hardee’s MyRewards app. Guests who download and sign up get access to exclusive offers and coupons and can earn points to be redeemed for menu rewards.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for more than 60 years. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 323 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Priester

919-971-4451

lindsay@greenlightcomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.