Soriano, Founder of Soriano Motori Corp, to Deliver Keynote at the XII Global Climate Change Forum in Zurich

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marco Antonio Soriano, founder of Soriano Motori Corp, will serve as a keynote speaker at the upcoming XII Global Edition of the Climate Change Forum, scheduled to take place in Zurich from September 29 to October 2, 2025. The forum will gather thought leaders and stakeholders from across the world to engage on the evolving challenges and solutions related to climate change, with a specific focus on sustainable mobility, innovation, and global cooperation.

In his keynote, Mr. Soriano will address the future of e-mobility as a core component of sustainability strategies. His perspective draws on years of experience in mobility design and technology, and will touch on the practical pathways toward cleaner transportation systems and scalable energy solutions in both urban and rural contexts.

Advancing Dialogue on Sustainability and Technology

The Climate Change Forum’s 2025 edition will center on energy transition, circular economy models, and technological innovations designed to mitigate environmental impact. Mr. Soriano’s contribution is expected to focus on:

The role of electric vehicles in reducing global emissions

Innovation in sustainable design and infrastructure

The responsibilities of industry leaders in advancing environmentally responsible practices

A Platform for Global Collaboration

Held in Zurich, a city known for its commitment to green policies and urban innovation, the forum is expected to welcome international delegates from government, academia, private enterprise, and civil society. The event offers a platform for exchanging ideas, presenting research, and exploring cross-sector strategies for sustainable development.

About Soriano Motori

Soriano Motori has emerged as a contemporary force in electric mobility and luxury lifestyle under the leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano. The company seamlessly blends Italian design heritage with modern innovation, focusing on high-performance electric motorcycles and sustainable fashion.

Soriano Motori is renowned for its electric motorcycles that combine traditional aesthetics with advanced technology. Models like the Giaguaro V1 Gara feature a 75 kW (100 hp) electric motor, achieving 0–60 mph in just 3.5 seconds . The company emphasizes Italian craftsmanship and engineering excellence in its designs.

In a strategic move to expand its manufacturing footprint, Soriano Motori partnered with Gyre9, a Connecticut-based company, to produce electric motorcycles in the United States.

Event Details:

📍 Zurich, Switzerland

📅 September 29 – October 2, 2025

Media Contact:

Lindsey Rubinstein

📧 corporate@sorianogroup.com

🌐 www.sorianomotori.com

FOX NEWS interviews Marco Antonio Soriano on New Tech Advances

Legal Disclaimer:

