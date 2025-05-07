Soriano Motori Corp and Gyre9 Launch SORIANO9 (S9): A New Era in Motorcycle Innovation

A U.S.-Based Collaboration to Develop Advanced Electric and Endothermic Motorcycles, Designed in Italy, Built in America

Soriano Motori Corp and Gyre9, a leading U.S. product development firm, are proud to announce the launch of SORIANO9 (S9)—a forward-looking joint venture dedicated to creating cutting-edge electric and endothermic motorcycles that merge Italian design excellence with American engineering and manufacturing.

S9’s mission is to deliver performance-driven, sustainable mobility solutions that redefine modern motorcycling. With development and design rooted in Italy and production based in the United States, S9 reflects a global vision backed by local execution.

S9’s Core Objectives:

Launch of the SORIANO EV Series: A new generation of premium electric motorcycles, engineered for high performance, intelligent mobility, and modern aesthetics.

Exploration of Advanced Endothermic Models: Targeting enthusiasts who value internal combustion technology, S9 is exploring new combustion-powered motorcycles that meet today’s performance and environmental standards.

USA Manufacturing, Italian Design: Combining Gyre9’s advanced development capabilities in the U.S. with Soriano’s design studio in Italy, S9 ensures innovation at every stage of production.

“This partnership is built on a shared vision: to challenge the status quo in motorcycle engineering and redefine what riders expect from both electric and combustion-powered models,” said a joint statement from Soriano Motori and Gyre9 leadership.

Future-Driven, Globally Focused

S9 represents a new chapter for both companies—one focused on innovation, sustainability, and uncompromising performance. The venture seeks to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and next-generation technologies, while establishing a strong industrial footprint in the U.S.

With early prototypes of the SORIANO EV already in development, S9 aims to unveil its first models in early 2025, with production plans aligned to meet growing demand across Europe, North America, and select global markets.

Media & Partnership Inquiries:

Contact:

Lindsey Rubinstein

Director of Strategy and Global Communications

corporate@sorianogroup.com

🌐 http://www.sorianomotori.com http://www.gyre9.com

About Soriano Motori Corp

Soriano Motori is a technology-driven motorcycle company focused on developing future mobility solutions through design, innovation, and engineering excellence. With a commitment to electric and high-performance platforms, Soriano Motori is reshaping the motorcycle landscape.

About Gyre9

Gyre9 is a U.S.-based product development and engineering firm specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced consumer, industrial, and mobility solutions. Known for its integrated development approach, Gyre9 delivers turnkey innovation at scale.

SORIANO comes back to the USA with its italian heritage

