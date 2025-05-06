Loyesys Expands into the European Market with AI-Powered Loyalty Solutions

loyesys

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyesys, a leading loyalty program provider and a subsidiary of The Cohen International Group ( TCIG ), is proud to announce its expansion into the European market, starting with the United Kingdom. After establishing a solid presence in the Middle East, including successful partnerships with clients such as Bank Al Jazira and WebBeds, Loyesys is now bringing its advanced loyalty solutions to European banks, insurance companies, and telecom providers.Loyesys is known for its modern and intelligent loyalty ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence, gamification , and data-driven personalization. The company’s platform is built to help enterprises significantly boost customer engagement and retention—an increasingly critical metric in today’s competitive landscape.“Customer retention is the core of our mission. Our technology is designed not just to reward, but to truly engage and retain users through meaningful, data-led interactions,” said Mr. Hyder Cohen, CEO at Loyesys.As a part of TCIG, Loyesys leverages a deep well of expertise in digital transformation, loyalty innovation, and enterprise partnerships. The company’s expansion into the UK represents a strategic move to serve European clients looking for next-generation loyalty tools tailored to modern consumer behavior.Proven Success in the Middle EastIn the Middle East, Loyesys has demonstrated its capabilities with projects for financial institutions and travel platforms such as Bank Al Jazira and WebBeds. These programs have shown measurable success in driving customer engagement, enhancing lifetime value, and creating a sustained competitive advantage.Now, with a firm foundation in place, Loyesys is replicating that success across European markets, starting with targeted partnerships in the financial, insurance, and telecom sectors.What Sets Loyesys ApartLoyesys offers:AI-Powered Personalization – Tailored offers, real-time rewards, and predictive engagement using machine learning.Gamification Features – Points, tiers, challenges, and badges that drive interaction and excitement.Omni-Channel Integration – Seamless experiences across web, mobile apps, and in-branch services.Real-Time Analytics – Advanced dashboards to track ROI, retention, and customer behavior.“Our clients aren't just launching a loyalty program—they’re building a branded experience that rewards customer loyalty while also capturing valuable insights,” added Mr.Ali Cohen,COO-Loyesys.Targeting Growth in the UKThe UK market presents a significant opportunity, especially for financial services and telecom operators seeking digital transformation. Loyesys’ agile platform can be customized to suit UK regulatory standards, branding, and customer segments.“We’re excited to bring our solutions to businesses in the UK that are ready to innovate and grow their customer base sustainably,” said Mr. Zack Whelehan,Head of sales ,UKLoyesys is already in discussions with several potential partners in the UK and expects to announce its first European collaborations later this year.About LoyesysLoyesys is a modern loyalty program provider offering AI-driven, gamified engagement platforms for banks, insurance companies, and telecom operators. A subsidiary of The Cohen International Group (TCIG), Loyesys helps brands unlock long-term customer loyalty through intelligent design, real-time data, and flexible integrations.To learn more, visit www.loyesys.com or contact sales@loyesys.com.

