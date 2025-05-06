Star Ready to Move Homes Offers Services in Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Manitoba-based home builder expands coverage area to provide ready-to-move housing solutions across two provinces.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes, offers ready-to-move (RTM) homes and cottages to residents throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The Winnipeg-based company, which began building RTM homes approximately 30 years ago, delivers housing solutions to locations including Regina, Saskatoon, and communities throughout both provinces.

According to the company, RTM homes offer potential cost savings compared to traditional construction while providing customers with quality control benefits from prefabricated construction.

"Our homes are built with attention to detail, which helps ensure consistent quality standards," said Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready to Move Homes. "We've found that customers across both provinces appreciate the combination of affordability and craftsmanship."

The company reports that some stock homes can be delivered to customer sites in as little as one month, depending on location and availability. Star Ready to Move Homes also offers seasonal promotions on their products, including ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds.

According to Star Ready to Move Homes, their services include:

• Ready-to-move homes and cottages

• Design and drafting services

• Garage packages and construction

• Shed construction

Customers have shared their experiences with the company's services. "Had a wonderful experience with Star as they built a cottage for our family. Sean was very patient with my many requests for revisions and Shay went above and beyond to ensure every last detail was built to last," said Karen L., a client of Star Ready to Move Homes.

Another client, Tony F., stated: "Great product... price... and the staff are excellent... aim to please."

"Lovely homes, perfect for a big family lots of space," added Mary F., who also used the company's services.

Star Ready to Move Homes operates as part of Star Building Materials, which was established in 1952 and has expanded its services over the decades. The company states that their focus has remained on bringing "unsurpassed value and service to every customer and every job."

Key features of Star Ready to Move Homes include:

• High-Quality Craftsmanship: Built with superior materials, ensuring durability and value.

• Custom Design & Drafting: Buyers can personalize their RTM home layouts to fit their lifestyle.

• One-Stop Solution for Garages & Sheds: Comprehensive building solutions for additional structures.

• 30 Years of Excellence: A legacy of trust and superior service in Western Canada.

Founded in 1952 as Star Building Materials, the company expanded into ready-to-move homes approximately three decades ago, recognizing the value and quality these structures offered to residents across Western Canada. Star Ready to Move Homes continues this tradition of excellence today, providing customers with affordable, high-quality housing options.

For more information about Star Ready to Move Homes, please visit https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/contact-us or call +1 204 669-9200.

###

About Star Ready to Move Homes

Star Ready to Move Homes (https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/about-star) is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With a legacy spanning 30 years, Star has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and customer satisfaction. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and value has made it the preferred choice for homeowners across Western Canada.

Notes to Editors:

• Star Building Materials was founded in 1952, initially focusing on sourcing high-quality lumber products for customers in Manitoba.

• The company expanded its services over the years, venturing into the ready-to-move homes market approximately 30 years ago.

• Star Ready to Move Homes offers a wide range of RTM homes, cottages, garages, and sheds, catering to the diverse needs of homeowners in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

• The company's in-house design and drafting team provides customization options, allowing clients to modify existing plans or create entirely new designs.

• Star Ready to Move Homes is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency, incorporating eco-friendly features and materials into its home designs.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.