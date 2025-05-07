MomMed Celebrates Mother’s Day with Sitewide Discounts and Social Media Giveaway

Celebrate Mother’s Day with MomMed’s special campaign featuring up to 35% off top-rated products, plus a social media giveaway honoring moms everywhere.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MomMed, a leading maternal and infant care brand, is proud to announce its 2025 Mother’s Day campaign, themed “Celebrate the Love Only Moms Give.” This special initiative, running from May 1 to May 12, pays tribute to the unwavering dedication, care, and love that only mothers can give. The campaign includes a two-part activation: a major sitewide promotion and an engaging social media giveaway.Exclusive Mother’s Day Promotion - Up to 35% Off SitewideTo celebrate the occasion, MomMed is offering up to 35% off across its website on a wide range of best-selling products. Customers can unlock the discount by using the code MOMHUG during checkout.Among the highlighted products is the MomMed S21 Breast Pump , a lightweight, hands-free pump designed to make breastfeeding more convenient and comfortable for modern moms. Its powerful yet gentle suction, discreet design, and long-lasting battery life allow mothers to express milk efficiently, anytime and anywhere.Also featured is the MomMed Electric Bottle Brush Cleaner Set , an innovative cleaning solution that automates the bottle cleaning process. With its powerful motorized brush and interchangeable heads, it ensures thorough, hygienic cleaning of bottles, pump parts, and other feeding accessories - saving busy parents valuable time.Additionally, MomMed’s trusted Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Strips are included in the promotion. Known for their high sensitivity and over 99% accuracy, these easy-to-use strips provide women with reliable results and peace of mind during their fertility and early pregnancy journeys.Each product has been thoughtfully discounted to support mothers and families with both affordability and quality during this meaningful season.Mother’s Day Giveaway on Social Media - Honoring Mom MomentsIn addition to the website promotion, MomMed is launching a Mother’s Day Giveaway from May 7 to May 13 across its official social media platforms. Participants are invited to follow MomMed, tag two moms or moms-to-be in the comments, and share a fun or heartwarming story about themselves and their baby. Winners will be selected to receive curated prizes including the S21 Breast Pump, Electric Baby Bottle Brush Set, Pacifier Sterilizer, Feeding Gift Sets, and more.“At MomMed, we are dedicated to supporting and celebrating mothers every step of the way,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “This campaign is a heartfelt thank-you to moms everywhere, recognizing the love, resilience, and joy they bring to families every day.”MomMed’s Mother's Day campaign is not only a celebration of motherhood but also a reflection of the brand’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, reliable, and thoughtfully designed products that empower women through all stages of motherhood.For further information on MomMed’s Mother’s Day campaign, please visit the official MomMed website and social media accounts.About MomMed:MomMed is a trusted brand dedicated to providing innovative solutions for mothers and babies worldwide. With a commitment to quality and excellence, MomMed offers a comprehensive range of products designed to support mothers throughout their journey of nurturing and caring for their little ones.For more information, visit: https://mommed.com/

