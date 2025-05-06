Healx Appoints Christopher Moertel, M.D., as Global Head of Clinical Development

Dr Chris Moertel joins Healx as Global Head of Clinical Development

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healx, a leading AI-driven drug discovery company focused on rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Christopher Moertel, M.D., as Global Head of Clinical Development.Dr. Moertel is a highly respected expert in neurofibromatosis (NF) and pediatric oncology. He previously served as the Kenneth and Betty Jayne Dahlberg Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, where he directed the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology and Neurofibromatosis Programs. Dr. Moertel was the lead investigator in the ReNeu clinical trial of mirdametinib, which later received FDA approval as Gomekli for NF1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN).At Healx, Dr. Moertel will oversee the company's clinical strategy, with a focus on advancing its pipeline of therapies for rare diseases and successfully delivering clinical trial programs.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Moertel to Healx,” said Tim Guilliams, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Healx. “His leadership and rare disease expertise will be instrumental as we move our therapies closer to patients in need.”Dr. Moertel added, “I am excited to join Healx’s mission to transform rare disease treatment through innovative science and patient-centered development. I look forward to working with the team to drive forward clinical programs that can have a meaningful impact.”Dr. Moertel’s appointment reinforces Healx’s commitment to expanding its clinical operations and accelerating the development of new therapies for underserved patient communities.About HealxHealx is an AI-powered, patient-inspired tech company focused on accelerating the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases. Founded in Cambridge, UK, Healx’s proprietary technology and pharmacology expertise aim to deliver innovative therapies to patients faster and more efficiently.

