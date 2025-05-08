'Next big wave': Report reveals what EVERY Australian will be drinking next Summer

Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller Hard FIZZ EXTRA STRENGTH

A new report by alcohol producer Hard FIZZ reveals tequila will be the drink of choice for Australians by next Summer.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s likely to be the next big trend in alcoholic beverages has been revealed, in a new report from drinks brand, Hard FIZZ, owned by DJ FISHER.In their U.S. RTD Study Tour report, the producer identifies tequila based beverages and ‘better for you’ drinks as seeing the most growth in the United States, and will probably be popular here too in the next three to five years.It also pinpoints pineapple as being a flavour of choice across most spirit ranges.“Tequila based RTD’s (ready to drink) are surging, outpacing vodka in terms of growth (in the U.S.),” the report says.“(Australian) retailers see this as the next big wave.“Vodka RTD’s remain strong (in the U.S.), holding a significant share, but growth is slower compared to tequila.“In the next three to five years, expect continued tequila growth (in Australia).“Pineapple is a stand out flavour.”Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller, who was on the study trip, says the States are generally a year or two ahead of Australia when it comes to what’s trending in alcohol, so expects tequila based RTD’s to soon dominate bottle shops Down Under.According to data platform Statista, tequila accounted for 10.2% of all spirits consumption in the U.S. in 2023, an increase of 73% compared to 2009 (source: Statista).“Watch this space,” he says.“At Hard FIZZ, we always innovate with purpose so the insights we gained from this trip will very dictate what blends and flavours we put out in the coming years.“The U.S. is the trendsetter with alcohol - what they do, the world generally follows so if their market is loving tequila at the moment, you can assume it’s on its way here too.”A total of $698 million worth of tequila is forecast to be sold in Australia in 2025 (source: Statista Market Insights).Hard FIZZ is known for being the brainchild of Grammy nominated music producer, DJ FISHER and his podcaster wife, Chloe, along with fellow DJ’s Tigerlily and Brooke Evers, surfer Laura Enever, TV chef Hayden Quinn and surfwear guru, Joel Scott.The brand launched on the Gold Coast in 2020, at the height of COVID.In the past 12 months, it’s generated $12 million in sales, moving three and half million cans and more than one million litres in volume, the metric by which the alcohol industry truly benchmarks itself.ENDS

