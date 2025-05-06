ISKCON Naperville Celebrates Second Anniversary with Special Guest Hema Malini on May 18

Hema Malini unveiling temple signage

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Naperville is delighted to announce a special celebration on Sunday, May 18, marking the second anniversary of the temple’s opening. This commemorative event will be an evening of inspiration, devotion, and community spirit, bringing together supporters and well-wishers from across the region.

The celebration will be honored by the presence of Smt. Hema Malini Dharmendra Deol, an award-winning Indian actress, director, producer, and politician, and His Grace Gauranga Das, a globally respected Hindu monk, spiritual leader, and author. Their participation underscores the importance of this occasion and the temple’s growing role in the community.

Hema Malini Ji, a recipient of the Padma Shri and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, has served as a Member of the Lok Sabha representing Mathura since 2014 and is a dedicated life member of ISKCON. She actively promotes spiritual and cultural initiatives within the ISKCON community.

Gauranga Das is a Governing Body Commissioner of ISKCON and Director of the ISKCON Govardhan Ecovillage, a UN-recognized sustainable community. He also serves as UNEP's Faith for Earth Counsellor and is a prominent voice in ISKCON's leadership development and global outreach programs.

Over the past two years, ISKCON Naperville has grown into a pillar of devotion, culture, and education, serving the local and regional community through spiritual programs, book distribution efforts, free educational classes, and the weekly Sunday Feast, which is open to the general public. The temple also organizes cultural festivals and community outreach programs throughout the year.

As part of the celebrations, the temple is launching a special fundraiser to support the third phase expansion of the temple which includes community spaces for snacks, vegetarian cuisine, gift shop, classrooms, yoga & meditation room and main front entrance with garden and fountain. Everyone is invited to contribute to this noble initiative.

“This celebration is not just a milestone—it’s a moment of gratitude and a vision for the future,” said Premananda Devi Dasi, President of ISKCON Naperville. “We warmly invite all well-wishers and community members to join us for this special occasion.”

Manju Gupta, Chairperson of the Temple’s Fundraising Committee, added:

“We are thrilled to host Smt. Hema Malini Ji and His Grace Gauranga Das at ISKCON Naperville for this fundraiser and second anniversary celebration. Their presence underscores the temple’s vital role in serving our community through spiritual programs, Sunday feast, cultural enrichment, and outreach efforts over the years. This event is a call to action for all to support the temple’s expansion, ensuring it remains a sanctuary of devotion and wisdom that will benefit generations to come. I warmly invite everyone to join us in this noble cause.”

Neelam Dwivedi, a community leader and member of the temple's fundraising committee says:

“It’s a privilege to celebrate ISKCON Naperville’s fundraiser and second anniversary with luminaries like Smt Hema Malini Ji and His Grace Gauranga Das. For years, this temple has been a cornerstone of our community, offering spiritual guidance, cultural unity, and selfless service. The expansion of this sacred space will ensure that future generations inherit a thriving center for devotion and learning. I urge all to come together and support this enduring legacy.”

The event will include inspiring talks, devotional performances, and opportunities for attendees to engage with the temple’s vision for continued service and growth. Contributions toward the temple’s expansion and sustainability efforts are welcome.

For event and sponsorship details, visit www.iskconnaperville.org.

