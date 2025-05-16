New York Luxury Meets Japanese Tradition: A5 Wagyu & U.S. Prime Beef Summer Dining Plan by Benjamin Steakhouse Kyoto

ATSUGI-SHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oizumi Foods Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Atsugi, Kanagawa, CEO: Kenji Oizumi, hereinafter Oizumi Foods), operator of the acclaimed New York high-end steakhouse Benjamin Steakhouse Kyoto, announced a special cultural experience plan in the center Kyoto, available from June 1 to September 30, 2025.

A former townhouse converted into a residence-style restaurant is the luxurious setting where guests change into yukata garments, to enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in which Kyoto tradition meets New York sophistication. The menu features top-grade U.S. prime beef and Japan’s finest A5-rank black wagyu.

Yukata Lunch Plan - ¥16,000 (tax inclusive)

Time: 11:30-14:30

Included items: Yukata, Obi Sash, and Geta Sandals

<Lunch Course>

- Caesar salad

- Main plate: U.S. Prime Filet Mignon & Kuroge A5 Wagyu Steak

- Mashed Potatoes & Creamless Creamed Spinach

- Chef’s Special Dessert

- Coffee

This offering provides the opportunity to enjoy a premium steak lunch in a photogenic yukata- which can make the posterior exploration of Kyoto in the afternoon more memorable.

Yukata Dinner Plan - ¥22,000 (tax inclusive)

Time: 17:30-21:30

Included items:Yukata, Obi Sash, and Geta Sandals

<Dinner course>

- Salad of the Day, with bacon topping

- Four Selections of Assorted appetizers (four selections)

- Main plate: U.S. Prime Filet Mignon & Kuroge A5 Wagyu Steak

- Mashed Potatoes & Creamless Creamed Spinach

- Chef’s Special Dessert

- Coffee

This luxury dinner blends Japanese and Western sophistication seamlessly. Guests can enjoy a stroll through Kyoto before dinner and spend an extraordinary evening immersed in the ancient capital’s nighttime atmosphere wearing a yukata.

Highlights

- Combines authentic U.S. prime dry-aged Benjamin steak and Japanese culture

- Includes a full yukata set as a take-home gift

- Lunch and dinner times suitable for easy incorporation to itineraries

Company Overview

Company Name: Oizumi Foods Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Atsugi Oizumi Foods Building, 2-6-5 Nakamachi, Atsugi City, Kanagawa 243-0018, Japan

Representative: Kenji Oizumi, President and CEO

Business Description: Operates directly managed restaurants

Established: 1982

Annual Revenue: ¥20.415.180.000 (fiscal year ending March 2024)

Group Affiliations: Oizumi Corporation (listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange), among others

