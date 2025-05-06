Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Offer Affordable 'Kayaking 101' Classes To Launch National Safe Boating Week

The event is supported by instructor volunteers across Tennessee who are certified to teach paddlesports by the American Canoe Association (ACA), whose nationally recognized standards guide paddlesports instruction for the event.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative has helped hundreds of Tennesseans safely dip their paddles into kayaking for the first time. Last year, 115 students received training at Tennessee State Parks at the coordinated “Kayaking 101” event. The effort was recognized last year with the National Safe Boating Council’s Communications Community Impact Award .

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are teaming up with paddlesports leaders across the state to offer low-cost beginner kayaking classes Saturday, May 17 to kick off National Safe Boating Week.

“We’re proud to do this again, and we are grateful to the instructors for this event,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “We are fortunate to have TWRA as our partner, and we look forward to the success of this year’s training.”

“We welcome Tennesseans to experience paddling and kayak fishing on our beautiful waterways,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “Safety is our number one priority, and our officers are proud to support this important outdoor recreation initiative.”

“Our volunteer instructors are excited to help people build the confidence to get out on the water and love it,” said Andrea White, ACA Southeastern Chair. “One good day of training can turn a nervous newbie into a lifelong paddler.”

Class Information

Each class costs just $15 per person, including kayak rental and all necessary gear - to receive training that typically costs between $75 and $150.

Each park’s session is limited to 15 participants. Instructors are ACA-certified Tennessee volunteers backed by experienced safety teams. Tennessee State Park Rangers and TWRA officers will be present at select sites to reinforce paddlecraft safety and awareness.

Returning for its third year, the Adaptive Kayaking 101 class at Booker T. Washington State Park offers specialized gear and instruction for individuals with physical disabilities.

For the first time, this event will also include Kayak Fishing 101 at Long Hunter State Park. Participants will need to have a valid Tennessee Fishing License to participate.

Volunteer Assistance

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, paddlesports volunteers who typically support this event at David Crockett Birthplace State Park are unable to hold a class due to hurricane damage at the park. But demonstrating the long-term community partnerships the event has built, volunteers from Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts are planning to work with park rangers for a short educational video on how to recreate on rivers safely.

Supporting Organizations

Supporting organizations for the event include volunteer instructors certified by the American Canoe Association; Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts; Blues City Kayaks; Bluff City Canoe Club; Catalyst Sports; Chattanooga Therapeutic Recreation Services; Chota Canoe Club; East Tennessee Whitewater Club; Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute; Team River Runner-Atlanta; Tennessee RiverLine; Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association; Tennessee Valley Canoe Club; Tennessee Kayak Anglers; and West Tennessee Canoe and Kayak Club.

Space is limited. Registration begins today at the Safe Boating Week page on the Tennessee State Parks website. A free online course is also available on the ACA Paddlesports site, but in-person instruction with a certified instructor is strongly encouraged.