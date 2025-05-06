Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park Opens Lottery for Firefly Lightshows

Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will hold a lottery May 5-9 for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies in spectacular lightshows later this month and in June.

Viewings for the blue ghost fireflies are May 21-24. Viewings for the synchronous fireflies are June 2-3 and June 5-6.

The blue ghost firefly emits a steady blue light for up to a minute or more, giving a floating appearance. Synchronous fireflies are one of the few firefly species in the world that can synchronize flash patterns when looking for potential mates.

“We look forward to another great experience with this popular event,” said Park Manager Tim Pharis. “We have limited access, so we have to restrict the number of people who gain entry, but this is one of many great ways to enjoy the park.”

Lottery entries can be submitted online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events.

The lottery is free to enter, and anyone interested may enter for each night of the schedule, so it is possible to enter for up to six dates. Only 10 applicants per night will be selected for entry. Although the lottery entry is free, winners will be responsible for a $50 vehicle pass. One vehicle pass is good for one vehicle with up to six passengers.

Winners of the lottery will be notified of their status on May 12. Second round picks will be notified on May 15. All entries until May 9 will be considered as entered at the same time. People can register once for each night. Any duplicates will be filtered out.

All lottery winners will need to be present before 8 p.m. to hike approximately one-half mile on a paved path to the viewing site. The program runs from 8-11 p.m., rain or shine, with no cancellations.