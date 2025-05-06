TDEC Issues Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory for black bass due to mercury on Hatchie River in Hardeman County from Hwy 100 bridge crossing near Whiteville upstream to Hwy 64 bridge near Bolivar.

TDEC advises that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating the fish and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading, and catch-and-release fishing carry no risk.

In 2009, 2016, and 2024, TDEC and the EPA, collected fish for tissue analysis on Hatchie River for all black bass species. Fish were analyzed for mercury by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) through a contract with TDEC. The Hatchie River is a direct tributary to the Mississippi River and flows through Hardeman, Madison, Haywood, Tipton, and Lauderdale counties.

The advisory applies to all black bass species, based on data exceeding Tennessee’s trigger point for mercury. Mercury in black bass (largemouth and spotted) averaged 0.43 mg/kg, which is above the trigger point of 0.3 mg/kg. The advisory is consistent with TDEC’s responsibilities under the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act.