REALTY Resource Announces Team Expansion as It Marks Three Years in Business

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REALTY Resource, a marketing agency specializing in lead generation for real estate professionals, is expanding its team as part of a broader growth initiative, coinciding with the company’s three-year anniversary.Founded in 2022, REALTY Resource has partnered with hundreds of real estate agents nationwide, providing a consistent flow of qualified buyer leads each month. REALTY Resource sets itself apart by delivering buyers who have already identified a specific property of interest—eliminating cold outreach and saving agents valuable time. Each agent receives an average of ten of these targeted leads per month, along with an optional 30 minutes of complimentary coaching to help improve follow-up and close rates.Now, as the agency experiences increased demand and enters new markets, REALTY Resource has launched a new hiring round aimed at strengthening its operations and client success teams. The company is currently recruiting account managers, marketing specialists, and real estate coaches, with both hybrid and fully remote roles available.“This hiring push reflects the volume of new agents coming onto the platform and the growing need for scalable support,” said a REALTY Resource account manager. “As we expand our reach, it’s essential that we maintain the high standard of service our clients expect.”REALTY Resource attributes its momentum to a combination of affordability, targeted lead quality, and a service model built around long-term agent success. The company’s approach has positioned it as an alternative to high-cost platforms and generalized buyer lists that often lead to poor close rates and wasted time.The agency notes that it is committed to offering long-term career growth for employees and fostering a collaborative work culture, regardless of location. While headquartered in Denver, REALTY Resource is hiring nationwide to support its distributed client base and remote-first operations.As it enters its fourth year in business, REALTY Resource plans to continue scaling its services and team while remaining focused on delivering tangible outcomes for real estate agents across the country.For more information about REALTY Resource or current job openings, visit realresource.org

