Statement from Attorney General Platkin on Lawsuit Seeking Court Order Confirming Permanent Disqualification of Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez from Seeking or Holding State Public Office in New Jersey

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) filed a lawsuit today in New Jersey Superior Court in Mercer County, urging the Court to confirm that former U.S. Senator Robert Menendez is forever disqualified from running for, applying for, or holding any public office or employment in New Jersey state or municipal government and advising Menendez that doing so would constitute contempt of court. Other defendants subject to the permanent bar have nevertheless sought election to public office. Former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres was convicted of contempt in 2025 after running for mayor in 2022 in violation of a court order banning him from running for and holding public office.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued the following statement:

“Bob Menendez abused his high-ranking position in the U.S. Senate for his own personal and financial benefit, betraying the people who elected him and the oath he swore to serve their interests and not his own. Today, my office sought a court order ensuring he will be given no such opportunity again in New Jersey. My office is committed to ensuring that the rule of law endures, that it is applied equally and fairly regardless of political concerns and affiliations, and that corruption has consequences.”

