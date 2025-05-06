Mechanical malfunction closes SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge

SHINE – Due to mechanical issues, the State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

During a routine closure for a marine vessel at 1:02 p.m. on Monday, May 5, the bridge experienced a mechanical malfunction. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are working to identify the cause of the malfunction.

There is no estimate for reopening at this time, but WSDOT is making every effort to reopen the bridge to vehicular traffic as soon as possible and apologizes for the inconvenience this delay poses to travelers.

The alternative route is through Shelton via SR 3 and US 101, but the detour adds about three hours to the normal travel time.

Traveler resources

Realtime information about the SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge is available via the WSDOT app and the WSDOT Travel Map. Advance notifications about the SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge are available at Hoodcanalbridge.com. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for Hood Canal Bridge email updates.