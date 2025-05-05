Felice Lavergne named new Lawrence Transit Director

The City of Lawrence is proud to announce the appointment of Felice Lavergne as the new Director of Transit, following a national recruitment process. Lavergne, who has served in multiple roles with the City since 2021, brings a deep commitment to public service, community partnership, and innovative transit solutions.

“Felice was selected through a rigorous national recruitment,” said Assistant City Manager Brandon McGuire. “She is an engaged community member and enjoys widespread support from her fellow City team members and public transit partners. Felice’s appointment reflects positively on her professional abilities as well as the City’s commitment to engaged and empowered team members who can thrive in their public service careers.”

Since joining Lawrence Transit as a Transit Planner II in 2021, Lavergne has led transformative projects that have improved rider experience, expanded access, and enhanced community connection. Her accomplishments include securing over $8 million in grant funding, overseeing more than 50 bus stop improvement projects, building public engagement tools, and cultivating meaningful partnerships through programs like Transit Poet Laureate and the Fruit Tree Project.

“Lawrence Transit is such a vibrant and connective part of our community,” said Lavergne. “As I take on this new role, I do so with a strong sense of responsibility to our riders and to our city. Having been with the Transit team since 2021, I understand both our transit operations and their impact. I look forward to continuing our many community partnerships as well as our commitment to transparency and strong public processes.”

Lavergne brings both national experience and local understanding to the role. Before her work in Lawrence, she served as a transportation planner and project manager in New Orleans, where she supported major infrastructure and green space initiatives. She holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of New Orleans and is a certified member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

Lavergne’s appointment comes as Lawrence Transit celebrates 25 years of service, and her leadership will guide the system into its next phase.

“It feels especially meaningful to step into this role during Lawrence Transit’s 25th anniversary,” said Lavergne. “Our dedicated team is not only proud of how far we’ve come but also focused on the future. We’re ready to continue building a resilient and responsive transit system that reflects Lawrence’s wonderful, unmistakable identity. See you on the bus!”

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.