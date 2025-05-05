House Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1578

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors KRAJEWSKI, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, SMITH-WADE-EL, FIEDLER, FLEMING, GREEN, O'MARA, WAXMAN, ABNEY, SHUSTERMAN, PIELLI, WEBSTER, MAYES, KAZEEM, SCHWEYER, KOSIEROWSKI, DALEY, INGLIS, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title An Act providing for the regulation and treatment of cannabis, for exemption from criminal or civil penalties, for effect on cannabis convictions and expungements and for membership and duties of the Liquor Control Board; establishing Pennsylvania Cannabis Stores; providing for social and economic equity, for license, permit or other authorization, for packaging, labeling, advertising and testing, for recordkeeping and inspection, for prohibitions and penalties and for tax and tax administration; establishing the Cannabis Revenue Fund, the Communities Reimagined and Reinvestment Restricted Account and the Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment and Education Restricted Account; * * *

Memo Subject Legalizing and Regulating Adult-Use Cannabis

Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

