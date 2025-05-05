Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,275 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1578

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

KRAJEWSKI, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, SMITH-WADE-EL, FIEDLER, FLEMING, GREEN, O'MARA, WAXMAN, ABNEY, SHUSTERMAN, PIELLI, WEBSTER, MAYES, KAZEEM, SCHWEYER, KOSIEROWSKI, DALEY, INGLIS, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act providing for the regulation and treatment of cannabis, for exemption from criminal or civil penalties, for effect on cannabis convictions and expungements and for membership and duties of the Liquor Control Board; establishing Pennsylvania Cannabis Stores; providing for social and economic equity, for license, permit or other authorization, for packaging, labeling, advertising and testing, for recordkeeping and inspection, for prohibitions and penalties and for tax and tax administration; establishing the Cannabis Revenue Fund, the Communities Reimagined and Reinvestment Restricted Account and the Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment and Education Restricted Account; * * *

Memo Subject

Legalizing and Regulating Adult-Use Cannabis

Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1578

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more