House Bill 992 Printer's Number 1083

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 992 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DELLOSO, NEILSON, KHAN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN Short Title An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, further providing for Boating Advisory Board. Memo Subject Improving Membership Efficiency for Pennsylvania’s Boating Advisory Board Actions 1083 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 24, 2025 Reported as committed, April 8, 2025 First consideration, April 8, 2025 Laid on the table, April 8, 2025 Removed from table, May 5, 2025 Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

