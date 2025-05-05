Submit Release
House Bill 992 Printer's Number 1083

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 992

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DELLOSO, NEILSON, KHAN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, further providing for Boating Advisory Board.

Memo Subject

Improving Membership Efficiency for Pennsylvania’s Boating Advisory Board

Actions

1083 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 24, 2025
Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, May 5, 2025

