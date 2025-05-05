House Bill 992 Printer's Number 1083
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 992
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DELLOSO, NEILSON, KHAN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, further providing for Boating Advisory Board.
Memo Subject
Improving Membership Efficiency for Pennsylvania’s Boating Advisory Board
Actions
|1083
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 24, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, May 5, 2025
Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.