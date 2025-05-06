Dylan’s Doors KC Launches Eco-Friendly Garage Door Recycling Program in Kansas City

A sleek black garage door installation enhances the curb appeal of a modern brick and siding home. A clean white garage door upgrade adds a fresh, timeless look to a dark-paneled suburban home. A stylish white garage door perfectly complements the stone façade and craftsman architecture of a modern suburban home.

Helping Kansas City homeowners reduce landfill waste through a free garage door recycling initiative during National Home Improvement Month.

A great garage door is the real welcome mat to your home, setting the tone for security, style, and the first impression that lasts.” — Founder - Dylan Storts

KANSAS CITY , CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dylan’s Doors KC, a trusted leader in garage door installation and repair services, has officially launched an Eco-Friendly Garage Door Recycling Program aimed at helping Kansas City homeowners reduce landfill waste while making sustainable home improvements. This initiative provides free recycling haul-away services for old garage doors when customers purchase a new installation during National Home Improvement Month.Every year, thousands of garage doors constructed from wood, steel, and composite materials are improperly discarded, contributing significantly to landfill overflow in the Kansas City area and beyond. Dylan’s Doors KC is committed to changing that by ensuring removed garage doors are recycled responsibly through partnerships with local recycling centers and scrap facilities.When customers schedule a new garage door installation with Dylan’s Doors KC , the old door is carefully dismantled. Usable materials such as metal panels, hardware components, and treated wood are separated and transported to certified recycling facilities. Any non-recyclable parts are disposed of properly, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Participation in the program is completely free for customers purchasing a new door during the month of May. As a thank-you, participants will also receive a limited-time discount on select new garage door models, rewarding customers for making eco-friendly choices.According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United States generates more than 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris each year. Garage doors, due to their size and composite material makeup, are a significant contributor to residential waste during home renovation projects. Estimates suggest that every ton of metal recycled saves over 2,500 pounds of iron ore, 1,400 pounds of coal, and 120 pounds of limestone, reducing the need for new raw material extraction.By implementing this recycling program, Dylan’s Doors KC is working toward Kansas City's larger sustainability goals, which aim to improve recycling rates, reduce landfill use, and minimize the city's carbon footprint by 2030. Kansas City has already been recognized for its ambitious Green Infrastructure initiatives, and Dylan’s Doors KC is proud to be a small business contributing to a larger movement toward environmental responsibility.Beyond its positive environmental impact, recycling garage doors also helps reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with manufacturing new materials. Recycling one ton of steel, for example, conserves enough energy to power an average American home for nearly six months. By participating in the Eco-Friendly Garage Door Recycling Program, Kansas City homeowners are helping to conserve energy and protect natural resources for future generations.Kansas City has long been known for its strong sense of community and pride in supporting local businesses. Dylan’s Doors KC reflects those same values by delivering exceptional service while actively seeking ways to give back to the community. The company’s focus on sustainability, customer care, and craftsmanship is deeply rooted in its commitment to making Kansas City an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.In addition to recycling efforts, Dylan’s Doors KC offers a wide selection of energy-efficient garage doors that help homeowners reduce heating and cooling costs. Energy-efficient garage doors are designed with superior insulation, helping regulate indoor temperatures, lower utility bills, and provide enhanced comfort throughout the year. This offers homeowners another opportunity to minimize environmental impact while increasing property value.Kansas City homeowners interested in participating in the Eco-Friendly Garage Door Recycling Program can contact Dylan’s Doors KC for a free consultation and estimate. The promotion runs throughout the month of May in celebration of National Home Improvement Month, but there are plans to extend the program year-round based on community demand. Homeowners are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of the special promotions and contribute to a greener, more sustainable Kansas City.To schedule a consultation or learn more about Dylan’s Doors KC’s services, visit www.dylansdoorskc.com or call (816) 514-5579 today. Dylan’s Doors KC is a family-owned and operated garage door company proudly serving Kansas City and surrounding areas. Specializing in garage door installation, repair, maintenance, and recycling, Dylan’s Doors KC is dedicated to providing exceptional craftsmanship, outstanding customer service, and environmentally responsible solutions.

