State Bar Executive Director Leah Wilson resigns after exam debacle

(Subscription required) Leah Wilson said Friday she will step down effective July 7, citing fallout from the disastrous February 2025 bar exam, where AI-generated questions and technical glitches marred the test and sparked lawsuits, political scrutiny and public outcry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.