Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close the West River Street Bridge in Providence for Two Days for Final Paving

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the West River Street Bridge, located between Branch Avenue and Charles Street in Providence, for two days this month for final paving following rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The first closure is on Friday, May 9 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for milling, followed by another full-day closure tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 12 for paving. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closures.

RIDOT completely replaced this bridge, which required a four-month closure last year. The same detours used during last year's closure will be used during paving operations. They include using Branch Avenue to Silver Spring Street to Charles Street, or Branch Avenue to North Main Street to Barbara Leonard Way to Corliss Street. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather. Any changes to the schedule will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories#Providence.

The replacement of the West River Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.