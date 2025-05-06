Lavish Lifestyle Offers 25% Off Permanent Lighting Services Throughout May

Lavish Lifestyle announces a 25% discount on permanent lighting installations this May, helping Utah residents enhance property appeal and security year-round.

NORTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavish Lifestyle, a locally owned and trusted provider of window cleaning and custom lighting services in Utah, has announced a special 25% discount on all permanent lighting installations throughout the month of May. The offer is aimed at making it easier for homeowners and businesses to enhance their properties with durable, energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Permanent lighting systems installed by Lavish Lifestyle are custom-designed to fit the unique layout and style of each property. Using LED technology and smart controls, the systems allow for year-round lighting displays tailored for holidays, architectural highlights, or added nighttime visibility.

Enhancing Property Safety and Style

This seasonal promotion offers a timely incentive for Utah residents looking to invest in a long-term solution that combines beauty, function, and security. Each installation is performed by trained professionals with attention to both aesthetics and durability.

A Word from the Owner

"This May promotion allows more homeowners to invest in permanent lighting that adds value, security, and year-round charm to their property."

Author: Clark Peterson, Co-Owner of Lavish Lifestyle

About Lavish Lifestyle

Based in North Ogden, Lavish Lifestyle provides professional window cleaning and custom lighting services for both residential and commercial clients across Utah. The company is known for its eco-friendly practices, detail-oriented service, and commitment to enhancing property aesthetics and safety. With offerings that include permanent lighting, holiday lighting, and outdoor illumination, Lavish Lifestyle serves communities throughout northern Utah with a reputation for excellence.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414.

