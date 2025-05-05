Cabot Corp Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.69 and Adjusted EPS of $1.90

BOSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Key Highlights

Diluted EPS of $ 1 . 69 and Adjusted EPS of $1. 9 0 which represents a 7 % increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the same quarter in the prior year

Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT of $131 million; up 1% sequentially; down 12% compared to the same quarter in the prior year



Performance Chemicals segment EBIT of $50 million; up 11% sequentially; up 61% compared to the same quarter in the prior year



Returned $70 million of cash to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases



Increased quarterly dividend by 5% from $0.43 to $0.45 per share

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 3/31/25 3/31/24 3/31/25 3/31/24 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 936 $ 1,019 $ 1,891 $ 1,977 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 94 $ 84 $ 187 $ 134 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.69 $ 1.49 $ 3.36 $ 2.37 Less: Certain items after tax per share $ (0.21) $ (0.29) $ (0.30) $ (0.96) Adjusted EPS $ 1.90 $ 1.78 $ 3.66 $ 3.33

Sean Keohane, Cabot President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “I am pleased with our second quarter financial performance where we delivered Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.90 which was up 7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Our business segments performed in line with our expectations. Reinforcement Materials delivered EBIT of $131 million, which was down 12% year over year from a weaker global demand environment. EBIT in the Performance Chemicals segment increased by 61% year over year driven by higher volumes, particularly in our fumed metal oxides product line related to construction and semiconductor applications as sales volumes reconnected to underlying demand drivers.”

Keohane continued, “The Cabot team demonstrated operational excellence and agility in a challenging market environment. We remain focused on driving commercial excellence and proactively managing our cost structure. We continue to execute our long-term strategic plan and optimize across our portfolio.”

Financial Detail

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, net income attributable to Cabot Corporation was $94 million ($1.69 per diluted common share). Net income reflects an after-tax per share charge from certain items of $0.21. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.90 per share.

Segment Results

Reinforcement Materials – Second quarter fiscal 2025 EBIT in Reinforcement Materials decreased by $18 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in EBIT was primarily driven by lower volumes due to lower tire demand and contract outcomes in South America.

Global and regional volume changes for Reinforcement Materials for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to the same quarter of the prior year are set forth in the table below:

Second Quarter

Year-over-Year Change Global Reinforcement Materials Volumes (7%) Asia Pacific (8%) Europe, Middle East, Africa (1%) Americas (9%)

Performance Chemicals – Second quarter fiscal 2025 EBIT in Performance Chemicals increased by $19 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to 4% higher volumes and higher gross profit per ton. The higher volumes were driven by our fumed metal oxides product line where sales volumes related to construction and semiconductor applications reconnected to underlying demand drivers. The higher gross profit per ton was primarily due to targeted price increases, cost savings measures and optimization initiatives across the segment.

Cash Performance – The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with a cash balance of $213 million. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, cash flows from operating activities were a source of $73 million. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $72 million. Additional uses of cash during the second quarter included $23 million for the payment of dividends and $47 million for share repurchases.

Taxes – During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a tax expense of $49 million with an effective tax rate of 32%. Our operating tax rate for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of 27% to 29%.

Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for the Company, Keohane said, “The first half of the year developed in line with our expectations when we first set our outlook for the year. Given the uncertain impact of recent tariff policies on customer demand in the second half of the fiscal year, we are revising our Adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $7.15 to $7.50. While the direct impact from tariffs is expected to be limited, this outlook reflects our expectations for lower demand as customers adopt a more cautious posture around inventory levels. Our outlook also assumes an expectation that we will maintain margins similar to our second fiscal quarter. We are confident in our ability to successfully adapt and execute in this dynamic environment.”

Keohane continued, “Our outlook for operating cash flow remains strong, which would allow us to continue investing in strategic growth projects and to return robust levels of cash to shareholders while still maintaining liquidity in excess of $1 billion. We announced today an increase in our dividend of 5% and we expect to continue to repurchase shares. I believe Cabot is executing well against our Creating for Tomorrow strategy and our long-term targets to deliver attractive returns to our shareholders.”

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call with industry analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The call can be accessed through Cabot’s investor relations website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Cabot’s consolidated financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) basis, the preceding discussion of our results and the accompanying financial tables report Adjusted EPS, Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, our operating tax rate, Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP, and the definitions of these measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies. Reconciliations of Adjusted EPS to net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA to Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of each such non-GAAP measure, operating tax rate to effective tax rate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, are provided in the tables titled “Cabot Corporation Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate” and “Cabot Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by Cabot management in its financial and operational decision-making, allow investors to see Cabot’s results through the eyes of management, and better enable Cabot’s investors to understand Cabot’s operating performance and financial condition.

Adjusted EPS. In calculating Adjusted EPS, we exclude from our net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation items of expense and income that management does not consider representative of the Company’s business operations. Accordingly, reporting earnings on an adjusted basis supplements the GAAP measure of performance and provides additional information related to the underlying performance of the business. For example, certain of the items we exclude are items that we are required by GAAP to recognize in one period that relate to activities extending over several periods or relate to single events that management considers to be unusual and infrequent, although not necessarily non-recurring. We refer to these items as “certain items.” Management believes excluding these items facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis and evaluates the Company’s operating performance without the impact of these costs or benefits. Management also uses Adjusted EPS as a key measure in evaluating management performance for incentive compensation purposes.

The items of income and expense that we exclude from our calculations of Adjusted EPS but that are included in our GAAP net income (loss) per share, as applicable in a particular reporting period, include, but are not limited to, the following:

Argentina controlled currency devaluation loss related to the foreign exchange loss from government-controlled currency devaluations on our net monetary assets denominated in the Argentine peso and investment losses related to the utilization of government bond programs established for the settlement of certain foreign payables.

Global restructuring activities, which include costs or benefits associated with cost reduction initiatives or plant closures and are primarily related to (i) employee termination costs, (ii) asset impairment charges associated with restructuring actions, (iii) costs to close facilities, including environmental costs and contract termination penalties, and (iv) gains realized on the sale of land or equipment associated with restructured plants or locations.

Legal and environmental matters and reserves, which consist of costs or benefits for matters typically related to former businesses or that are otherwise incurred outside of the ordinary course of business.

Acquisition and integration-related charges, which include transaction costs, redundant costs incurred during the period of integration, and costs associated with transitioning certain management and business processes to Cabot’s processes.

Asset impairment charges, which primarily include charges associated with an impairment of goodwill, other long-lived assets or assets held for sale.

Gains (losses) on sale of a business.

Employee benefit plan settlements, which consist of either charges or benefits associated with the termination of a pension plan or the transfer of a pension plan to a multi-employer plan.

Cabot does not provide an expected GAAP EPS range or reconciliation of the Adjusted EPS range with an expected GAAP EPS range because, without unreasonable effort, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the matters we would allocate to “certain items,” including unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses and litigation outcomes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP EPS in future periods.

Total Segment EBIT. Total Segment EBIT reflects the sum of EBIT from our two reportable segments. In calculating Total Segment EBIT we exclude from our Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies, certain items and items that, because they are not controlled by the business segments and primarily benefit corporate objectives, are not allocated to our business segments, such as interest expense and other corporate costs, which include unallocated corporate overhead expenses such as certain corporate salaries and headquarter expenses, plus costs related to corporate projects and initiatives.

Total Segment EBITDA. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to Total Segment EBIT (as defined above), but further adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA reflects Total Segment EBITDA and is further adjusted for unallocated corporate costs, which include unallocated corporate overhead expenses such as certain corporate salaries and headquarter expenses, plus costs related to corporate projects and initiatives.

Free Cash Flow. To calculate “Free Cash Flow” we deduct Additions to property, plant and equipment from cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities.

Discretionary Free Cash Flow. To calculate “Discretionary Free Cash Flow” we deduct sustaining and compliance capital expenditures and changes in Net Working Capital from cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities.

Operating Tax Rate. Our “operating tax rate” is calculated based upon management's forecast of the annual operating tax rate for the fiscal year applied to adjusted pre-tax earnings. The operating tax rate excludes income tax (expense) benefit on certain items, discrete tax items and, on a quarterly basis the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions. The income tax (expense) benefit on certain items is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the certain items occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax (expense) benefit based on the nature of the certain items. Discrete tax items include, but are not limited to, changes in valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and other tax items, such as the tax impact of legislative changes and tax accruals on historic earnings due to changes in indefinite reinvestment assertions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information because it helps our investors compare our tax rate year to year on a consistent basis and to understand what our tax rate on current operations would be without the impact of these items.

Cabot does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of the operating tax rate range with an effective tax rate range because, without unreasonable effort, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the matters we would allocate to “certain items,” including unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses and litigation outcomes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the effective tax rate in future periods.

Explanation of Terms Used

Product Mix. The term “product mix” refers to the mix of types and grade of products sold or the mix of geographic regions where products are sold, and the positive or negative impact this has on the revenue or profitability of the business or segment.

Net Working Capital. The term “net working capital” includes accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and accrued expenses.

CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Periods ended March 31 Three Months Six Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 936 $ 1,019 $ 1,891 $ 1,977 Cost of sales 695 773 1,415 1,513 Gross profit 241 246 476 464 Selling and administrative expenses 64 75 130 142 Research and technical expenses 15 15 29 30 Income (loss) from operations 162 156 317 292 Interest and dividend income 7 8 13 17 Interest expense (19 ) (21 ) (37 ) (43 ) Other income (expense)...... 1 (1 ) 2 (30 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 151 142 295 236 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (49 ) (47 ) (90 ) (81 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 3 2 4 3 Net income (loss) 105 97 209 158 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 11 13 22 24 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 94 $ 84 $ 187 $ 134 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 54.0 55.4 54.2 55.3 Diluted 54.4 55.8 54.7 55.8 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.71 $ 1.50 $ 3.40 $ 2.39 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.49 $ 3.36 $ 2.37





CABOT CORPORATION SUMMARY RESULTS BY SEGMENT Periods ended March 31 Three Months Six Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales Reinforcement Materials $ 594 $ 676 $ 1,205 $ 1,317 Performance Chemicals 311 311 622 596 Segment sales 905 987 1,827 1,913 Unallocated and other (A) 31 32 64 64 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 936 $ 1,019 $ 1,891 $ 1,977 Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (B) Reinforcement Materials $ 131 $ 149 $ 261 $ 278 Performance Chemicals 50 31 95 65 Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes 181 180 356 343 Unallocated and Other Interest expense (19 ) (21 ) (37 ) (43 ) Certain items (C) (4 ) (12 ) (10 ) (54 ) Unallocated corporate costs (13 ) (18 ) (26 ) (35 ) General unallocated income (expense) (D) 9 15 16 28 Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 3 2 4 3 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 151 142 295 236 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (49 ) (47 ) (90 ) (81 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 3 2 4 3 Net income (loss) 105 97 209 158 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 11 13 22 24 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 94 $ 84 $ 187 $ 134 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.69 $ 1.49 $ 3.36 $ 2.37 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (E) $ 1.90 $ 1.78 $ 3.66 $ 3.33 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 54.4 55.8 54.7 55.8 (A) Unallocated and other reflects external shipping and handling fees, the impact of unearned revenue, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable.

(B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax, Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable.

(C) Details of Certain items are presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.

(D) General unallocated income (expense) consists of gains (losses) arising from foreign currency transactions, net of other foreign currency risk management activities, Interest and dividend income, the profit or loss related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue and unrealized holding gains (losses) for investments. This does not include items of income or expense from the items that are separately treated as Certain items.

(E) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.







CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION March 31, September 30, Dollars in millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213 $ 223 Accounts and notes receivable, net of reserve for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5 739 733 Inventories: Raw materials 147 150 Finished goods 333 333 Other 61 69 Total inventories 541 552 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110 97 Total current assets 1,603 1,605 Property, plant and equipment 4,155 4,082 Accumulated Depreciation (2,552 ) (2,548 ) Net property, plant and equipment 1,603 1,534 Goodwill 128 133 Equity affiliates 14 23 Intangible assets, net 55 53 Deferred income taxes 204 216 Other assets 177 172 Total assets $ 3,784 $ 3,736





CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION March 31, September 30, Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 190 $ 45 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 577 676 Income taxes payable 42 43 Current portion of long-term debt 9 8 Total current liabilities 818 772 Long-term debt 1,090 1,087 Deferred income taxes 39 42 Other liabilities 247 245 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: Authorized: 2,000,000 shares of $1 par value Issued and Outstanding: None and none — — Common stock: Authorized: 200,000,000 shares of $1 par value Issued: 53,832,031 and 54,430,316 shares Outstanding: 53,700,563 and 54,297,251 shares 54 54 Less cost of 131,468 and 133,065 shares of common treasury stock (3 ) (3 ) Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 1,803 1,734 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (427 ) (360 ) Total Cabot Corporation stockholders' equity 1,427 1,425 Noncontrolling interests 163 165 Total stockholders' equity 1,590 1,590 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,784 $ 3,736





CABOT CORPORATION QUARTERLY RESULTS BY SEGMENT Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY Sales Reinforcement Materials $ 641 $ 676 $ 649 $ 644 $ 2,610 $ 611 $ 594 $ ― $ ― $ 1,205 Performance Chemicals 285 311 332 322 1,250 311 311 — — 622 Segment sales 926 987 981 966 3,860 922 905 — — 1,827 Unallocated and other (A) 32 32 35 35 134 33 31 — — 64 Net sales and other operating revenues $ 958 $ 1,019 $ 1,016 $ 1,001 $ 3,994 $ 955 $ 936 $ ― $ ― $ 1,891 Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (B) Reinforcement Materials $ 129 $ 149 $ 136 $ 123 $ 537 $ 130 $ 131 $ ― $ ― $ 261 Performance Chemicals 34 31 55 44 164 45 50 — — 95 Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes 163 180 191 167 701 175 181 — — 356 Unallocated and Other Interest expense (22 ) (21 ) (19 ) (19 ) (81 ) (18 ) (19 ) — — (37 ) Certain items (C) (42 ) (12 ) (2 ) (3 ) (59 ) (6 ) (4 ) — — (10 ) Unallocated corporate costs (17 ) (18 ) (16 ) (17 ) (68 ) (13 ) (13 ) — — (26 ) General unallocated income (expense) (D) 13 15 6 8 42 7 9 — — 16 Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 2 2 1 6 1 3 — — 4 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 94 142 158 135 529 144 151 — — 295 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (34 ) (47 ) (40 ) 10 (111 ) (41 ) (49 ) — — (90 ) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 1 2 2 1 6 1 3 — — 4 Net income (loss) 61 97 120 146 424 104 105 — — 209 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 11 13 11 9 44 11 11 — — 22 Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 50 $ 84 $ 109 $ 137 $ 380 $ 93 $ 94 $ ― $ ― $ 187 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 0.88 $ 1.49 $ 1.94 $ 2.43 $ 6.72 $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ — $ — $ 3.36 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (E) $ 1.56 $ 1.78 $ 1.92 $ 1.80 $ 7.06 $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ — $ — $ 3.66 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 55.8 55.8 55.7 55.2 55.7 55.0 54.4 — — 54.7 (A) Unallocated and other reflects external shipping and handling fees, the impact of unearned revenue, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable.

(B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax, Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax, and discounting charges for certain Notes receivable.

(C) Details of certain items are presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.

(D) General unallocated income (expense) consists of gains (losses) arising from foreign currency transactions, net of other foreign currency risk management activities, Interest and dividend income, the profit or loss related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue and unrealized holding gains (losses) for investments. This does not include items of income or expense from the items that are separately treated as Certain items.

(E) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.







CABOT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Periods ended March 31

Three Months

Six Months

Dollars in millions (unaudited)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income (loss)

$ 105 $ 97 $ 209 $ 158 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

38 37 75 78 Other non-cash charges (gains), net

18 22 25 71 Cash dividends received from equity affiliates

— — 12 1 Changes in assets and liabilities:

Changes in net working capital (A)

(76 ) 21 (114 ) (25 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities, net

(12 ) (1 ) (10 ) (2 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

73 176 197 281 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(72 ) (43 ) (149 ) (97 ) Cash paid for asset acquisition

— — (27 ) — Other investing activities, net

2 2 2 2 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(70 ) (41 ) (174 ) (95 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Change in debt, net

87 (125 ) 147 (94 ) Cash dividends paid to common stockholders

(23 ) (23 ) (47 ) (45 ) Other financing activities, net

(47 ) (18 ) (107 ) (56 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

17 (166 ) (7 ) (195 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

10 (7 ) (26 ) (23 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

30 (38 ) (10 ) (32 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

183 244 223 238 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 213 $ 206 $ 213 $ 206 (A) Includes Accounts and notes receivable, Inventories, and Accounts payable and accrued liabilities.





CABOT CORPORATION CERTAIN ITEMS AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS AND OPERATING TAX RATE TABLE 1: DETAIL OF CERTAIN ITEMS Periods ended March 31 Three Months Six Months Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Certain items before and after income taxes Legal and environmental matters and reserves $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (6 ) $ (1 ) Global restructuring activities (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (12 ) Argentina controlled currency devaluation and other losses — (8 ) — (41 ) Other certain items — — (1 ) — Total certain items, pre-tax (4 ) (12 ) (10 ) (54 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments(A) (7 ) (4 ) (6 ) — Total certain items after tax $ (11 ) $ (16 ) $ (16 ) $ (54 ) Total certain items after tax per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.96 ) TABLE 2: CERTAIN ITEMS STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS LINE ITEM Periods ended March 31 Three Months Six Months Dollars in millions, Pre-Tax (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Statement of Operations Line Item (B) Cost of sales $ (2 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) $ (12 ) Selling and administrative expenses (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Research and technical expenses (1 ) — (1 ) Other income (expense) — (8 ) — (41 ) Total certain items $ (4 ) $ (12 ) $ (10 ) $ (54 ) TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO OPERATING TAX RATE Three months ended March 31 2025 2024 Dollars in millions (unaudited) (Provision) /

Benefit for

Income Taxes Rate (Provision) /

Benefit for

Income Taxes Rate Effective Tax Rate $ (49 ) 32 % $ (47 ) 33 % Less: Non-GAAP tax adjustments(A) (7 ) (4 ) Operating tax rate (C) (D) $ (42 ) 27 % $ (43 ) 28 % Six months ended March 31 2025 2024 Dollars in millions (unaudited) (Provision) /

Benefit for

Income Taxes Rate (Provision) /

Benefit for

Income Taxes Rate Effective Tax Rate $ (90 ) 30 % $ (81 ) 34 % Less: Non-GAAP tax adjustments(A) (6 ) — Operating tax rate (C) (D) $ (84 ) 28 % $ (81 ) 28 % TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS BY QUARTER FOR FISCAL 2025 and FISCAL 2024 Fiscal 2025 (E) Periods ended (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ — $ — $ 3.36 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.09 ) (0.21 ) — — (0.30 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ — $ — $ 3.66 Fiscal 2024 (E) Periods ended (unaudited) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 0.88 $ 1.49 $ 1.94 $ 2.43 $ 6.72 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.68 ) (0.29 ) 0.02 0.63 (0.34 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.56 $ 1.78 $ 1.92 $ 1.80 $ 7.06 (A) Non-GAAP tax adjustments are made to arrive at the operating tax provision. It includes the income tax (expense) benefit on certain items, discrete tax items, and, on a quarterly basis the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions. The income tax (expense) benefit on certain items is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the certain items occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax (expense) benefit based on the nature of the certain items. Discrete tax items include, but are not limited to, changes in valuation allowance, uncertain tax positions, and other tax items, such as the tax impact of legislative changes and tax accruals on historic earnings due to changes in indefinite reinvestment assertions.

(B) This table indicates the line items where certain items are recorded in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (C) The operating tax rate is calculated based upon management's forecast of the annual operating tax rate for the fiscal year applied to adjusted pre-tax earnings. The operating tax rate excludes income tax (expense) benefit on certain items, discrete tax items and, on a quarterly basis the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions. (D) Our operating tax rate for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of 27% to 29%. (E) Per share amounts are calculated after tax.





CABOT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Fiscal 2025 (A) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.69 $ — $ — $ 3.36 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.09 ) (0.21 ) — — (0.30 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.76 $ 1.90 $ — $ — $ 3.66 Fiscal 2024 (A) Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 0.88 $ 1.49 $ 1.94 $ 2.43 $ 6.72 Less: Certain items after tax per share (0.68 ) (0.29 ) 0.02 0.63 (0.34 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.56 $ 1.78 $ 1.92 $ 1.80 $ 7.06 (A) Per share amounts are calculated after tax. Dollars in millions Fiscal 2025 Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reconciliation of Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Segment EBITDA Margin Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation $ 93 $ 94 $ — $ — $ 187 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 11 — — 22 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax (1 ) (3 ) — — (4 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 41 49 — — 90 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies $ 144 $ 151 $ — $ — $ 295 Interest expense 18 19 — — 37 Certain items 6 4 — — 10 Unallocated corporate costs 13 13 — — 26 General unallocated (income) expense (7 ) (9 ) — — (16 ) Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (1 ) (3 ) — — (4 ) Total Segment EBIT $ 175 $ 181 $ — $ — $ 356 Depreciation and amortization excluding corporate depreciation and amortization 37 38 — — 75 Total Segment EBITDA $ 212 $ 219 $ — $ — $ 431 Less: Unallocated corporate costs before corporate depreciation and amortization 13 13 — — 26 Adjusted EBITDA $ 199 $ 206 $ — $ — $ 405 Dollars in millions Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Reinforcement Materials EBIT $ 130 $ 131 $ — $ — $ 261 Reinforcement Materials Depreciation and amortization 17 17 — — 34 Reinforcement Materials EBITDA $ 147 $ 148 $ — $ — $ 295 Reinforcement Materials Sales $ 611 $ 594 $ — $ — $ 1,205 Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin 24 % 25 % — % — % 24 % Dollars in millions Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Performance Chemicals EBIT $ 45 $ 50 $ — $ — $ 95 Performance Chemicals Depreciation and amortization 20 21 — — 41 Performance Chemicals EBITDA $ 65 $ 71 $ — $ — $ 136 Performance Chemicals Sales $ 311 $ 311 $ — $ — $ 622 Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin 21 % 23 % — % — % 22 % Dollars in millions Fiscal 2025 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash provided by (used in) operating activities Dec. Q Mar. Q June Q Sept. Q FY 2025 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (B) $ 124 $ 73 $ — $ — $ 197 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment 77 72 — — 149 Free cash flow $ 47 $ 1 $ — $ — $ 48 Plus: Additions to property, plant and equipment 77 72 — — 149 Less: Changes in net working capital (C) (38 ) (76 ) — — (114 ) Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures 48 39 — — 87 Discretionary free cash flow $ 114 $ 110 $ — $ — $ 224 (B) As provided in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. (C) Defined as changes in Accounts and notes receivable, Inventories, and Accounts payable and accrued liabilities as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



