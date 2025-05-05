Smuuv Body Unveils High-Performance Multi-Wavelength LED Mask for Clearer, Firmer, Healthier Skin at Home

Lulu Pro LED Light Therapy Mask - Smuuv Body

Clinically backed and dermatologist-reviewed, Lulu Pro combines five wavelengths to treat acne, aging, redness, and more—in just 10 minutes a day.

We believe Lulu Pro sets a new standard — as the most advanced and effective LED mask on the market—five clinically proven wavelengths in one powerful device. It’s the Queen of LED masks.” — Anthony Badmus, Founder & CEO, Smuuv Body

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smuuv Body today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Lulu Pro LED Mask , the first at-home skincare device to incorporate five clinically validated light wavelengths in a single unit. This professional-grade technology delivers comprehensive skin treatment previously available only in clinical settings, addressing multiple skin concerns simultaneously without compromising safety or convenience.The Lulu Pro integrates five distinct wavelengths—Detox Blue (460nm), Yellow (590nm), Deep Red (650nm), Near Infrared (850nm), and Deep Near Infrared (1064nm)—each targeting specific skin concerns at different depths. This multi-layered approach enables users to treat acne, inflammation, aging, and skin resilience in a single 10-minute daily session."Most at-home LED devices force consumers to choose between targeting acne, aging, or skin tone—but not all at once," said Dr. Andrea Chen, Chief Scientific Advisor at Smuuv Body. "The Lulu Pro eliminates this compromise by delivering five clinically effective wavelengths simultaneously, creating a synergistic effect that addresses both immediate concerns and long-term skin health."The device underwent rigorous clinical testing comparable to professional-grade equipment. In a controlled four-week study with diverse participants, 99% reported visibly improved skin texture or clarity, 96% saw reduced redness or breakouts, and 96% noted improved skin tone and brightness, with no adverse reactions reported.Smuuv Body's development partners overcame significant technical challenges to create the Lulu Pro, including developing a custom driver system that calibrates output by wavelength, ensuring each light delivers consistent, therapeutic-level energy. The mask features a contour-fit silicone shell with precision LED mapping for maximum facial and hairline coverage while maintaining comfort and wearability.Clinical studies show progressive improvements with continued use. After four weeks, users typically experience reduced redness, clearer complexion, brighter tone, and softer texture. By week eight, improvements in firmness, elasticity, and tone evenness become apparent. At twelve weeks, users report sustained reduction in breakouts, softened fine lines, and overall improved skin quality with enhanced barrier function."The Lulu Pro fundamentally shifts what consumers should expect from at-home skincare devices," said Anthony Badmus, CEO of Smuuv Body. "We've proven you can have professional-level technology in a device that's safe, simple, and built for daily use without sacrificing clinical effectiveness."The company views this launch as just the beginning, with plans to expand research into additional therapeutic wavelengths, develop skin health tracking capabilities, and create integrated systems pairing light therapy with complementary skincare formulations.The Lulu Pro LED Mask is available starting today at smuuvbody.com and select premium retailers nationwide at $649. The device comes with a 90 day satisfaction guarantee, one-year manufacturer warranty, Type-C Charging cable, Accessory Pouch for Storage and Travel.About Smuuv BodySmuuv Body is a pioneering skincare technology company dedicated to bringing professional-grade treatments into consumers' homes through scientifically validated, user-friendly devices. Founded by a team of dermatologists, biomedical engineers, and skincare experts, the company is committed to transparency, clinical efficacy, and making advanced skincare accessible to everyone.

