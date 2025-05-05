Submit Release
Medical marijuana funds transferred to veterans fund

May 5, 2025

Lisa Cox
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) transferred $3,250,000 in funds generated by Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission as outlined in Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution.

This brings the total amount transferred from funds generated by Missouri’s medical marijuana program this fiscal year to $13,000,000. This transfer of funds does not include those transferred from the adult-use cannabis program.

To review the cumulative amount of funds transferred, visit the Transfer History Dashboard located on the data and reports page of the department’s website.

To learn more about Missouri’s medical and adult use marijuana programs, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov.

