Governor Mills Joins Northeastern Governors to Invite Canadian Premiers for Cross-Border Summit

May 5, 2025



Convening of six bipartisan governors and Canadian leaders would focus on maintaining strong relationships between Canada and northeast states

Governor Janet Mills and five other northeast Governors today invited six Canadian premiers to discuss the president's tariffs and the affirm the importance of maintaining strong cross-border relationships.

Governor Mills joined Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott to invite the Premiers of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Québec to meet in Boston in the near future.

"Canada is Maine's single largest trading partner, with more than $6 billion in cross-border commerce occurring last year alone. Our economies and our cultures have enjoyed strong relationships for generations, which is now strained by the president's haphazard tariffs and harmful rhetoric targeting our northern neighbors,"said Governor Janet Mills. "I look forward to meeting with my Eastern Province counterparts to tell them that Maine deeply values our Canadian partnerships, and that we will work to ensure our historic friendship and deeply intertwined economies endure for generations to come."

Governor Mills has warned that the president's active and proposed tariffs on Canada will drive up the cost of heating oil, gasoline, food, and other everyday essentials that Maine people rely on. Last year, Maine traded more than $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor. Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country -- and more than 80% of Maine's heating fuel and gasoline is imported from Canada.

"Maine and Canada share many bonds but the connection that we share between our economies is exceedingly important,"said Michael Duguay, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. " Not only have we enjoyed the flow of investment, labor, natural resources and even our people over our borders for centuries, we have enjoyed a trusted relationship with a friend. As a result, our economies and people are inextricably linked and require that continued close partnership in order to continue to thrive economically."

"Maine's economic and commercial relationship with Canada is far deeper than with other international markets," said Wade Merritt, President of Maine International Trade Center and International Trade Director for the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development. "It's best described as 'making things together' with a high degree of integration in natural resource based industries like potatoes, blueberries, lobster, and forest products. In addition, many manufacturing businesses across Maine rely on Canadian steel and aluminum to keep their factories running and workers on the job. Although previously announced tariffs are paused, significant uncertainty remains due to increased costs and the threat of retaliation. Whether real or perceived, this uncertainty affects business decision making and impacts their export sales."

The Governor has expressed her significant concern that the president's tariffs -- and harmful rhetoric about Canada -- may impact Maine's summer tourism season. Last year, 5% of Maine's visitors came from Canada, and those visitors spent nearly half a billion dollars. Estimates show that Maine could see about 225,000 fewer Canadian visitors this summer -- about 25% less than last year.

"Canada has long been a vital part of Maine's travel market. For generations, we've warmly welcomed Canadian visitors--whether they come for vacations, to see family and friends, or to enjoy shopping and entertainment," said Carolann Ouellette, Director of the Maine Office of Tourism. "We acknowledge the concerns some of our Canadian friends may have about traveling to the U.S. right now. Maine's tourism leaders remain committed to nurturing our cross-border relationship for the long term--a message recently shared at the Outdoor Adventure Shows in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa. Whether Canadians decide to visit this summer (and we truly hope they do) or at a later time, they will always find a warm welcome in Maine. Maine continues to invite travelers from Canada to experience all that our state has to offer--this year and for many years to come."

Since taking office, Governor Mills has worked closely with her fellow Governors and the Premiers of Eastern Canada. She has regularly attended the annual New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers (NEG-ECP) €“ most recently held in Boston €“ to discuss shared economic, energy and environmental priorities.

Details of the convening will be released at a later date.