CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE STRATEGIC GROWTH

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Aviation Services, one of the nation's premier private aviation companies, today announced the appointment of a new executive leadership team to guide the company through its next phase of strategic growth and service innovation.

Effective immediately, Eric Grilly will serve as President, Gary Reinert as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Kip as Chief Marketing Officer, and Travis Turner as Vice President of Guest Experiences. This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in Cirrus Aviation's evolution since its founding in 2009.

"These leaders bring deep experience in executive management, marketing, and hospitality, and — most importantly — a shared commitment to advancement, exceptional customer care, and operational distinction," stated Greg Woods, Co-Founder & CEO of Cirrus Aviation Services. "With the full confidence and support of our ownership group, they will guide Cirrus Aviation through an exciting new chapter of growth and transformation. As a family-owned and operated business, Cirrus Aviation has grown into one of the premier private aviation companies in the country. This investment in exceptional leadership talent reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class service to our owners, charter clients, and employees."

Grilly joins Cirrus Aviation with extensive executive leadership experience across live entertainment, media, and sports. Most recently, he served as President of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil, where he led strategy and executive oversight as his team successfully rebuilt the division following its COVID-related shutdown—ultimately surpassing pre-pandemic box office performance across the resident shows and affiliated companies. Previously, he was CEO of VStar Entertainment Group and held leadership roles at Alli Sports (NBC Sports Group) and NBC Sports Regional Networks. He also served as Managing Partner of Velona Ventures, specializing in strategic growth and organizational optimization.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cirrus Aviation team at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Eric Grilly, incoming President. "The private aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and Cirrus is uniquely positioned to redefine the client experience through exceptional service, operational excellence, and strategic innovation. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by the Woods family to elevate Cirrus Aviation to new heights."

About the New Executive Team:

Gary Reinert, Chief Financial Officer - Reinert brings extensive financial leadership experience across diverse industries, specializing in performance optimization and strategic growth. As former CFO of May Manufacturing and Morito Scovill Americas, he has led multiple successful acquisitions, implemented advanced financial systems, and driven significant revenue improvements. His background includes executive roles at Exide Technologies, where he spearheaded strategic initiatives and market expansions. A CPA with education from the University of Wisconsin and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, Reinert excels in building high-performance finance organizations that enhance profitability and operational excellence.

Brian Kip, Chief Marketing Officer - Kip brings extensive marketing expertise to Cirrus Aviation. As co-founder of SKC Group, a full-service marketing agency established in 2014, he has built and elevated some of Las Vegas' most recognizable brands. His prior experience includes work with prestigious companies such as Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, The World Series of Poker, and Tao Group Las Vegas. Kip is deeply committed to philanthropy, serving on the board of St. Jude ALSAC and as Vice President of the Charity Series of Poker. In 2019, he founded Suit Up for St. Jude to support children battling life-threatening diseases.

Travis Turner, Vice President of Guest Experiences - Turner brings extensive expertise in hospitality and luxury lifestyle management to Cirrus Aviation, joining in December 2024. Turner serves as Chairman of Leadership Las Vegas and is the founder of The Emergent Group, a boutique consulting firm, and Luxe Lifestyle Managers, which provides concierge services to high-net-worth individuals. With a background in construction management, financial technology, and philanthropy, his core commitment is delivering world-class experiences.

