Spots Now Available for Summer & Fall Programs at Brooklyn Global Prep in Williamsburg

Our goal is to create a space where children feel safe, seen, and excited to learn”
— Astara Maiure
BROOKLYN NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enrollment Now Open for Summer & Fall at Brooklyn Global Prep in Williamsburg!

Brooklyn Global Prep, a warm and creative early childhood center in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is now enrolling for its Summer 2025 and September 2025 programs. Serving children from infancy through age 5, BGP offers thoughtfully designed, play-based programs inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

Reggio Emilia vs. Montessori — What’s the Difference?
Reggio Emilia: Creative, project-based learning led by the child’s interests. Collaboration, exploration, and expression are at the core.
Montessori: Structured, self-paced learning with hands-on materials. Focus on independence and quiet concentration.
Both approaches nurture curiosity—just in different ways.

Program Highlights:
Reggio Emilia–inspired curriculum
Small class sizes and low student-teacher ratios
Beautiful, light-filled classrooms and engaging outdoor spaces
Ongoing, open communication with families
Personalized attention and care for every child
Voted a top daycare in Brooklyn!

Brooklyn Global Prep is known for its nurturing, community-centered environment, where children grow through exploration, art, nature, and meaningful relationships. The summer program features sensory-rich, hands-on activities and outdoor discovery, perfect for curious young minds.

“Our goal is to create a space where children feel safe, seen, and excited to learn,” said Astara Maiure, Director of Brooklyn Global Prep. “We’re proud to offer families a high-quality, play-based education in the heart of Williamsburg.”

Tours are available by appointment, and space is limited. Families are encouraged to inquire early to secure a spot.

Contact: admissions@brooklynglobalprep.com
Visit: www.brooklynglobalprep.com

Astara Maiure
Brooklyn Global Prep
+1 718-734-2771
Admissions@brooklynglobalprep.com
