Farmers Home Furniture Launches New Website to Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

DUBLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmers Home Furniture , the South's leading home furnishings retailer proudly headquartered in Dublin, GA, has officially launched its brand-new website —marking a major step forward in the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation, convenience, and personalized service. The new platform delivers an upgraded digital shopping experience designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers across the Southeast.To meet this growing demand for digital convenience, Farmers Home Furniture’s new website provides a seamless experience focused on ease, speed, and flexibility. Shoppers can now browse collections anytime, view detailed product information—including dimensions, materials, color options, care instructions, and high-quality images—and compare styles and prices with ease.Beyond browsing, the site also allows customers to build and submit orders directly to their local store, select delivery options, make secure online payments, and even prequalify for credit from the privacy of their home.“Our goal is to make furniture shopping easier and more personalized for every customer,” said Robbie Cook, Executive Director of Advertising “This new and improved website also helps us meet today’s generation of customers where they are—by providing the accessibility and convenience that upgraded technology makes possible.”The new Farmers Home Furniture website is now live at farmershomefurniture.com . Customers are encouraged to explore the platform and experience a new era of home furniture shopping that’s simple, smart, and tailored to modern lifestyles.In celebration of the website launch, Farmers Home Furniture will be hosting an exclusive online recliner giveaway—featuring 75 brand-new recliners distributed across all store locations. The giveaway runs for from April 28th to June 17th and is exclusively online. The winners will be selected on June 20th.About Farmers Home FurnitureFounded in 1949 in Soperton, Georgia, Farmers Home Furniture has grown into one of the largest privately owned home furnishings retailers in the United States. With over 260 locations across the Southeast, the company remains committed to offering quality furniture, exceptional value, and personalized service. Rooted in small-town values and dedicated to evolving with the needs of today’s shoppers, Farmers Home Furniture continues to provide a trusted and accessible shopping experience—both in-store and online.

