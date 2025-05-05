NextStep Genetics Launches in DFW Offering Compassionate, Court-Admissible DNA Testing

We’ve created a service that feels less clinical and more supportive. Families deserve clear answers delivered with sensitivity.” — G. Corprew

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextStep Genetics Launches in Dallas–Fort Worth: Bringing Compassionate, Court-Admissible DNA Testing to Local Families and Legal ProfessionalsNextStep Genetics, a locally owned and operated DNA testing agency, is proud to announce the official launch of its services in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Designed with both families and legal professionals in mind, NextStep Genetics fills a critical gap in the region by offering reliable, confidential, and accessible DNA testing solutions—including court-admissible tests that meet strict chain-of-custody protocols.Operating on the principle that “every DNA test has a story,” the agency is committed to professionalism, compassion, and discretion during emotionally sensitive times. Services are available via mobile or in-office appointments, with results typically available within 3–5 business days.Supporting the Legal System with Precision and EfficiencyNextStep Genetics works exclusively with AABB-accredited laboratories to ensure the highest standard of testing for legal DNA cases. Chain-of-custody requirements are meticulously followed from collection to result delivery. Attorneys, family courts, and government agencies can count on:- Court-admissible documentation that meets legal requirements- Optional expert testimony for complex cases- Secure, encrypted documentation and notarized results- Same-day appointments for urgent legal matters“Legal DNA testing requires precision and timelines,” a company spokesperson stated. “Our streamlined process eliminates barriers and ensures that law offices and courts receive conclusive documentation quickly—without compromising accuracy or validity.”Making DNA Testing More Accessible for Dallas–Fort Worth FamiliesWhile national testing chains have limited presence in North Texas, NextStep Genetics provides localized service with a personal touch. The agency bridges this gap by offering:- Centrally located office with flexible, appointment-only visits- Mobile DNA testing within a 50-mile radius of Dallas- Discreet service protocols that prioritize family privacy- Multilingual support and simplified online booking“Families deserve clear answers delivered with sensitivity,” the spokesperson added. “Our local presence means faster service, face-to-face consultation, and a trusted resource within the community.”A New Standard for DNA Testing in North TexasFrom paternity and sibling tests to specialized services like Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity (NIPP) testing and postmortem relationship verification, NextStep Genetics delivers clarity when it matters most. The agency also offers Spanish-language services, transparent pricing and flexible payment plans for specialized tests.To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.NextStepGenetics.com or call (469) 283-5247.Media Contact: Media RelationsEmail: info@nextstepgenetics.comPhone: (469) 283-5247About NextStep Genetics:NextStep Genetics is a premier DNA testing provider based in Garland, Texas, offering legal and non-legal testing services with mobile, in-office, and home kit options. The company partners exclusively with AABB-accredited laboratories and is committed to making reliable, confidential DNA testing more accessible for both families and legal professionals throughout North Texas.

