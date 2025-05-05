Missouri Veterans Commission Announces Memorial Day Ceremonies at Veterans Cemeteries
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 05, 2025
JEFFERSON CITY – Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at each of the five Missouri Veterans Cemeteries on May 26, 2025. Each of the ceremonies will include a keynote speaker, firing volley, and a reading of the names of all Veterans that were interred in the cemetery during the last year.
“Being present at these Memorial Day ceremonies is a small way we can show respect and honor our military members and thank their families for their dedication and sacrifice,” said MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “I encourage everyone to attend one of these events and pay tribute to these heroes.”
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. MVC continues the tradition of honoring fallen military members with remembrance events on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the following times and locations:
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Bloomfield
Location: 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO 63825
Time: 1:00 PM
Contact: Tammy Smith | 573-568-3871
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Ft. Leonard Wood
Location: 25350 Highway H, Waynesville, MO 65583
Time: 1:00 PM
Contact: Stacy Wilson | 573-774-3496
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville
Location: 20109 Business Hwy 13, Higginsville, MO 64037
Time: 9:00 AM
Contact: Kelly Larkin | 660-362-6111
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville
Location: 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260
Time: 9:00 AM
Contact: Alison Evans | 660-372-6024
Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield
Location: 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804
Time: 1:30 PM
Contact: Tony Cupples | 417-823-3944
The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.
For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.